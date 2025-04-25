Galatasaray Renew Dream to Keep Osimhen in Istanbul 

*As Man Utd, Arsenal speculated to have dropped interests in the Nigerian

With two English Premier League giants, Manchester United and Arsenal dropping out of the race to sign Victor Osimhen, Turkish champions, Galatasaray, have renewed their interests to sign the Nigerian forward on a permanent basis.

According to Soccernet.ng, Galatasaray who are impressed by Osimhen’s match-winning performances and his growing influence on and off the pitch, are keen to secure the 26-year-old’s future swiftly.

Osimhen, who has scored in high-profile games such as the away clash against Fenerbahçe and the Turkish Cup semifinal tie against Konyaspor, has become a fan favourite at Galatasaray.

Quoting Turkish publication, Hurriyet, it was reported that Galatasaray officials have already invited Osimhen to a formal meeting, set to take place in the coming days, to discuss the terms of a potential long-term agreement.

Determined to retain Osimhen’s services, Galatasaray are preparing to offer a record salary package – worth €10 million annually – in addition to a significant transfer fee. The Nigerian international currently has a €75 million release clause in his Napolicontract, which runs until summer 2026.

Transfer expert, David Ornstein, yesterday dismissed speculations linking Osimhen with moves to Arsenaland Manchester United.

Speaking to NBC Sports, Ornstein revealed that Manchester United’s priority in the summer transfer window is to sign a number 10 and a striker.

Ornstein confirmed that Manchester United have set their sights on Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap as their primary forward option.

The 21-year-old has a £30 million release clause should Ipswich suffer relegation and is expected to decide his future ahead of the European U21 Championship.

While Arsenal are also in the market for attacking reinforcements, Ornstein revealed that Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko are more realistic targets.

He added that players like Alexander Isak and Victor Osimhen are not currently on Arsenal’s agenda.

That would be a big disappointment for Osimhen who has never hidden his desire to play in the English Premier League.

The former African Footballer of the Year was close to joining Chelsea last summer, but negotiations collapsed over personal terms.

Osimhen is also admired in Spain, where Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring his situation, and Italy, where Juventus are keen.

The Super Eagles star has 170 career goals for club and country and is set to add the Turkish league and cup double to his glowing trophy cabinet.