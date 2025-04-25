EFCC Secures Interim Forfeiture of 73 Properties Linked to Cybercrime Syndicate

Wale Igbintade





Justice Deinde Dipeolu of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the interim forfeiture of 73 properties suspected to be instruments of computer-related fraud and money laundering.

The court also directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to publish the interim forfeiture order in any national newspaper.

The publication is to notify any interested parties to appear before the court within 14 days and show cause why a final forfeiture order should not be granted in favour of the federal government.

The forfeited items include 1,596 computers/laptops, 4,091 phones, 350 foreign SIM cards, 1,122 MTN SIMs, 316 9mobile SIMs, 1,277 Airtel SIMs, 684 Glo SIMs, 194 routers, 205 sofa sets, and 501 double-step bunks. Others are 754 mattresses, 411 deep freezers, 40 refrigerators, 10 microwaves, 16 inverter batteries, 14 inverters, 43 CPUs/monitors, ring lights, two fuel tanks, a transformer, seven vehicles, 13 electric kettles, 21 UPS units, one toaster, one air fryer, 558 office tables, and two television sets.

Also listed were a network server, gas cylinders, a blender, weight scales, a spiral dough mixer, double-face burners, and a dining table set.

The order was granted on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Suit No. FHC/L/MISC/382/2025, filed by the EFCC against Genting International Co.

The EFCC’s motion was supported by an affidavit deposed to by Yusuf Abdutazeez Kolade, accompanied by exhibits and a written address dated April 17, 2025.

The application was brought under Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006, and the inherent jurisdiction of the court.

In granting the application, the court held: “I have read the motion and attachments and find sufficient merit in the application; it is accordingly granted.”

An 18-paragraph affidavit in support, deposed to by EFCC investigator Kaina Garba, disclosed that the Commission acted on intelligence indicating that a transnational cybercrime syndicate involving Chinese nationals and other foreign actors was operating under the name Genting International Co.

The syndicate was allegedly recruiting and training Nigerian youths in various forms of cyber fraud, including romance and investment scams.

Recruits were provided with configured phones and computers to carry out scripted scams.

Based on the intelligence, the EFCC conducted a joint sting operation on December 10, 2024, at No. 7 Oyinjolayemi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, believed to be the syndicate’s headquarters. Additional properties at No. 14 Modupe Alakija Crescent, Ikoyi; Plot 1220 Bishop Oluwole Street, Victoria Island; and Plot 54A A.J. Marinho Drive, Victoria Island, were also linked to the operation.

The EFCC arrested 761 suspects – both Nigerian and foreign nationals – while the alleged leaders and financiers remain at large.

The Commission argued that the application was in the public interest and necessary to enable a thorough investigation and prevent continued damage to the country’s reputation.