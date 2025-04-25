Court Restrains Wike, Dongban-Mensem from Nominating BoT for IBB Golf Club

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has been restrained from presenting and nominating the Board of Trustees of IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja pending the determination of the originating suit.

The Federal High Court of Justice Emeka Nwite, granted the interim order yesterday in a motion exparte filed by Ubong Esop Akpan, Tijani Abdulsalam Ogueyi and Olalere Babasola .

The interim order also restrained the President of Appeal Court, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, from functioning as the Chairman of Incorporated Trustees of IBB International Golf and Country Club, and supervising the IBB Golf Club Annual General Meeting scheduled for tomorrow, April 26, 2025, pending determination of the substantive motion.

The order further restrained all the eight individuals appointed by Wike on April 4, 2025 into the Board of Trustees from parading themselves as members of the trustees as well as supervising the AGM.

Joined as defendants in the suit were the club Captain Ibrahim Babayo, the secretary Bola Aliyu-Faniyan and the Corporate Affairs Commission and Chief Joe Kyari-Gadzama (SAN).

However, the election of new officers into the Executive Committee would go ahead tomorrow, following a manifesto session held at the club yesterday where candidates presented their programmes.