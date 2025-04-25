  • Friday, 25th April, 2025

Court Restrains Wike, Dongban-Mensem from Nominating BoT for IBB Golf Club

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has been restrained from presenting and nominating the Board of Trustees of IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja pending the determination of the originating suit.

The Federal High Court of Justice Emeka Nwite, granted the interim order yesterday in a motion exparte filed by Ubong Esop Akpan, Tijani Abdulsalam Ogueyi and Olalere Babasola .

The interim order also restrained the President of Appeal Court, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, from functioning as the Chairman of Incorporated Trustees of IBB International Golf and Country Club, and supervising the IBB Golf Club Annual General Meeting scheduled for tomorrow, April 26, 2025, pending determination of the substantive motion.

The order further restrained all the eight individuals appointed by Wike on April 4, 2025 into the Board of Trustees from parading themselves as members of the trustees as well as supervising the AGM.

Joined as defendants in the suit were the club Captain Ibrahim Babayo, the secretary Bola Aliyu-Faniyan and the Corporate Affairs Commission and Chief Joe Kyari-Gadzama (SAN).

However, the election of new officers into the Executive Committee would go ahead tomorrow, following a manifesto session held at the club yesterday where candidates presented their programmes.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.