Counter-Terrorism Centre Applauds Gov Lawal’s Fight against Banditry in Zamfara

The National Counter Terrorism Centre has commended Governor Dauda Lawal for keying into the Centre’s initiative with a commitment to ensure the safety of the people of Zamfara State.

A high-level team of the Centre visited the Governor on Thursday at the Government House in Gusau.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the centre provides leadership and strategic guidance to the Armed Forces, security, law enforcement and intelligence agencies on counterterrorism, aligning with the National Security Adviser’s mandate.

In his remarks, Governor Dauda Lawal appreciated the Centre’s visit to Zamfara to observe the government’s efforts in addressing insecurity in the state.

“I keep saying that if you make a conscious effort to handle Zamfara effectively as far as insecurity is concerned, you will solve 80 per cent of the security challenges in the north.

“From all the initiatives I have seen so far, we possess what it takes to tackle these challenges based on consultation and collaboration between Zamfara State and the Office of the National Security Adviser.

“I am happy to hear that the European Union has set aside some funds, even though we will provide counterpart funding. In Zamfara, we are ever ready to provide the counterpart funding. If you are ready tomorrow, we are ready.

“We are ready, and our door is open. Anything that will bring positive changes to Zamfara is welcome. We need a timeline for what you are doing so that we can keep track. I will have a team that will be engaging with the Counter-Terrorism Centre,” the Governor said.

Earlier, the Head of Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE), Ambassador Mairo Musa Abbas, said the team was in Zamfara on behalf of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and the National Counter Terrorism Coordinator, Maj-Gen. Adamu Garba Laka.

He said, “we are here as part of the strategic nationwide advocacy engagement.

“We want to thank you once again for your hospitality in hosting us in Zamfara State and for the leadership you provide to the people. We look forward to collaborating with you to ensure that Zamfara becomes a beacon of hope in the fight against banditry.”