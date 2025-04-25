Bridging the Facility Management Skills Gap for Real Estate Growth

Precious Ugwuzor

Growth projections for the real estate sector remain optimistic, with its valuation expected to reach $2.61 trillion in 2025 and $3.41 trillion by 2029. Industry experts, including Femi Akintunde, Group Managing Director of Alpha Mead Group (AMG), emphasize that leveraging the real estate sector is critical to achieving Nigeria’s N1 trillion economy ambition by 2026.

As the sector expands, maximising its value requires tapping into the entire value chain, particularly facility management (FM), to transform its potential into tangible economic benefits. According to Akintunde, FM plays a vital role not only in meeting annual budgetary targets but also in strengthening the sector’s ability to generate employment in construction and related industries, contributing to economic growth.

However, unlocking FM’s full potential requires skilled professionals and competent human resources. A key challenge in Nigeria’s real estate sector is the widespread knowledge gap in FM fundamentals, even among practitioners. Critical deficiencies include a lack of multidisciplinary competence, limited specialised training programs, inadequate soft skills, insufficient technological integration, and difficulty keeping up with evolving regulations.

Akintunde warns that neglecting professional facility management can compromise property sustainability and value. Developers and property owners who forgo FM expertise risk losing touch with industry trends, making it difficult to keep pace with the sector’s rapid growth. Attempting to self-manage facilities often leads to poor maintenance, dissatisfied tenants, increased legal disputes, unforeseen costs, health and safety hazards, structural deterioration, and diminished investment returns.

A well-trained facility manager ensures buildings operate efficiently while minimizing costs and maximizing property value. Despite its significance, FM has long been undervalued, often treated as a secondary function within real estate. However, this perception is shifting as industry leaders recognize the substantial impact of skilled professionals on operational efficiency and long-term viability.

A 2022 study by the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) found that companies with well-trained FM teams reduced operational costs by up to 20% and increased asset longevity by approximately 15% compared to those without structured training programs. The study also revealed that nearly 75% of facility managers believe their workforce lacks the necessary technical skills to keep pace with advancements in building technology, automation, and sustainability regulations.

Globally, organisations are turning to specialised training institutions to bridge this skills gap. FM courses now cover a broad spectrum, from building operations fundamentals to strategic leadership. Professional certifications enhance credibility and career prospects by providing practical knowledge in areas such as energy management, risk mitigation, compliance, and technology integration.

To address these challenges, another industry expert, recently emphasized the need for educational institutions to update their curricula. This, he noted, is essential for equipping FM practitioners with the skills required to adapt to the industry’s rapid evolution.

Recognising this need, some Nigerian firms have stepped up efforts to provide professional training and certification to bridge the knowledge gap. More practitioners and stakeholders are seizing these opportunities as the evolving demands of FM create a valuable market for expertise.

A notable leader in FM education in Nigeria is the Alpha Mead Training Centre (AMTC), which has played a significant role in equipping professionals with essential skills to navigate modern facility management complexities. Through structured training programs, industry-relevant curricula, and globally recognized certifications, AMTC has been instrumental in fostering a new generation of professionals adept at optimizing building operations, ensuring sustainability, and enhancing property value.

AMTC offers a range of programs, from introductory courses like the Basic Facilities Maintenance (BFM) and the Fundamentals of Facility Management (FFM), covering asset management, maintenance planning, and regulatory compliance, to more advanced certifications such as the Professional FacilitiesManagement (PFM) and Leading and Managing FM Businessprograms. These internationally recognised qualifications enhance career prospects and professional credibility.

The centre has trained staffers of leading organisations, including government agencies and multinationals with the reach spanning various sectors such as Banking, Manufacturing, Energy Service Provider, Oil & Gas, Federal Government Parastatal, and Real Estate. The centre graduates an average of 500 professionals yearly to bridge the knowledge gap in the Facility Management value chain. Between 2020 and 2025, such industry leaders across public and private sectors as Shell Plc, Dangote PLC, Seplat Oil & Gas, TF Cameroun Court Limited, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Cooperation, Federal Inland Revenue Service, and Eco Bank,among others, have trained their staffers through the centre.

As a leading facility management company, Alpha Mead remains committed to developing a highly skilled workforce. In line with this commitment, the organisation provides a 50% subsidy for staff members pursuing the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) certification. According to the Group Managing Director, this initiative is a strategic intervention designed to attract, retain, and empower talent while reinforcing the company’s long-standing dedication to professional excellence in facility management.

The rise of smart buildings and sustainable infrastructure further underscores the need for highly skilled facility managers. With the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, automated energy management systems, and environmentally responsible building practices, FM professionals must stay ahead of industry advancements.

A 2023 report by the World Green Building Council found that buildings managed by trained FM personnel achieved significantly higher energy efficiency ratings than those without specialized management. This highlights that FM training is not only an investment in human capital but also a driver of operational efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Although AMTC remains a leading institution, other training institutes and centres now provide diploma programmes and international certifications. These include the Certified Facility Manager (CFM) and Facility Management Professional (FMP) designations offered by IFMA. As FM expertise continues to grow, the industry is witnessing a shift toward professionalism and structured capacity development.

Highlighting the importance of bridging the FM skills gap, AMG’s GMD stated, “Structured training and certification programs have become essential for organizations seeking to optimize assets, improve operational efficiency, and enhance property value. With a strong foundation in best practices, FM professionals can contribute meaningfully to the industry, ensuring that buildings are well-maintained and aligned with global sustainability and efficiency standards. The Alpha Mead Training Centre has set the benchmark as a leading institution dedicated to developing skilled FM practitioners ready to meet the industry’s evolving demands.”