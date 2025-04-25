  • Friday, 25th April, 2025

ATBU Sacks Lecturer Over Alleged Sexual Harassment

Nigeria | 25 minutes ago

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi has dismissed one of its lecturers, Dr. Usman Mohammed Aliyu from the institution over an alleged sexual harassment of his student.

Mrs. Kamila Rufai Aliyu, a postgraduate student of the Department of Chemical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Engineering Technology had last year petitioned the university management through the department to investigate the matter.

The student also accused Dr. Aliyu of threatening her academic success if she failed to comply with his demands.

The lecturer, having learnt about the petition against him, filed a defamation lawsuit in court against the student, department and the university.

But the University in its Newsletter (ATBU Herald) of April 22, Vol. 39 No. 5 stated that the Governing Council of the University has dismissed Dr. Usman Mohammed Aliyu from the services.

The Newsletter read: “In its 96th regular meeting held on Friday, 11th April, 2025, the Council approved the dismissal of Dr. Aliyu for sexual harassment.”

The report said that the dismissal followed a report by the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee which found him guilty of the offence. “The statement further said the dismissal was in accordance with chapter 3, item f. 1, (o) of the Senior Staff Conditions of service of the university.

“The letter of dismissal, served on the erring staff follows the report of the Senior staff Disciplinary Committee that found you guilty of indecent relationship involving a student of the University, Mrs. Kamila Rufai Aliyu of the Department of Chemical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Engineering Technology. The Council has subsequently approved your dismissal from the services of the university with immediate effect.

The lecturer was directed to hand over all the property of the university in his possession to the head of department and his identification card be submitted to the Chief Security Officer of the university.

