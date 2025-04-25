  • Friday, 25th April, 2025

AMMC Seals Abuja Events Centre over Air Pollution

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) has directed the immediate sealing of Myra Events Centre located at Plot 135 Mustapha Bello Street, Guzape District of Abuja, for allegedly constituting serious environmental nuisances in the city. 

AMMC Coordinator, Chief Felix Obuah, gave the order yesterday.

He said the seal off directive effected on the facility until further notice, was in the wake of obvious noise pollution and other public nuisances as well as non-compliance to extant regulations guiding its operations in the nation’s capital city.

Obuah noted that the action was part of the council’s ongoing efforts to address noise pollution and other environmental violations in the nation’s capital.

He similarly echoed the administration’s zero-tolerance policy for violations that threaten public health and community harmony.

He also urged the FCT residents to report environmental violations through AMMC official channels, emphasising the need for collective action to protect the environment for public good.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.