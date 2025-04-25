AMMC Seals Abuja Events Centre over Air Pollution

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) has directed the immediate sealing of Myra Events Centre located at Plot 135 Mustapha Bello Street, Guzape District of Abuja, for allegedly constituting serious environmental nuisances in the city.

AMMC Coordinator, Chief Felix Obuah, gave the order yesterday.

He said the seal off directive effected on the facility until further notice, was in the wake of obvious noise pollution and other public nuisances as well as non-compliance to extant regulations guiding its operations in the nation’s capital city.

Obuah noted that the action was part of the council’s ongoing efforts to address noise pollution and other environmental violations in the nation’s capital.

He similarly echoed the administration’s zero-tolerance policy for violations that threaten public health and community harmony.

He also urged the FCT residents to report environmental violations through AMMC official channels, emphasising the need for collective action to protect the environment for public good.