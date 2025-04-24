ISAH ALIYU CHIROMA argues the need for all stakeholders to do more to contain the brutal insurgents

The resurgence of Boko Haram poses a significant threat to Nigeria’s stability and security. The recent spike in attacks, particularly in Northeast Nigeria, has not only resulted in tragic loss of lives but has also aggravated the socio-economic challenges faced by the region. A recent report by Beacon Security outlines that in the first quarter of this year alone, Boko Haram carried out over 397 attacks in Borno State, leading to 514 deaths and 357 abductions. These statistics are not just mere numbers; they symbolize the real and ongoing suffering of families and communities. As the situation keeps taking different dimensions, the Nigerian government need to act decisively to curb this threat.

Boko Haram’s current phase of operations comes with a shift to kidnap-for-ransom, extortion through taxation and the use of digital tools for coordination and spreading propaganda. Historically, the group relied on conventional terror methods, including bombings and armed assaults. The present tactics of the group suggest a more sophisticated and financially motivated agenda. Reports indicate that Boko Haram has generated substantial financial resources—amounting to up to ₦1 billion since 2024—through these coerced payments. This approach not only augments the group’s operational capacity but also places an unbearable strain on already impoverished communities. Families who should be concentrating on rebuilding their lives are instead forced to divert their limited resources to meet these extortion demands.

The extortion tactics extend beyond kidnappings, now intensified against local economic activities, coercing traders, fishermen, farmers, and herders to pay exorbitant fees just to carry out their daily tasks. The “taxation” system is perhaps one of the most insidious aspects of Boko Haram’s new strategy. This allows the group to maintain control over territory and instils a climate of fear among the populace, further destabilizing the region. Those who pay are issued “tax receipts” that they must present at a moment’s notice, or else face severe repercussions. This is not just a criminal outfit; it is an organized regime that thrives on intimidation and extortion, effectively creating a parallel system that undermines legitimate governance.

The federal government cannot afford to overlook this alarming trend. It must take urgent and comprehensive action to address the challenges posed by Boko Haram. A multi-faceted approach is essential for curtailing the group’s operations and restoring peace to affected communities. The government must ramp up military operations against Boko Haram. Through deploying more troops and advanced equipment to areas where the group is particularly active, such as the Lake Chad region, southern Borno, and northern Yobe.

The government must also work towards cutting off Boko Haram’s financial lifelines. This is a critical effort to disrupt the ransom economy and taxation systems that the group exploits. The government needs to provide innovative solutions to counteract the group’s illicit funding mechanisms.

Addressing the growing digital sophistication of Boko Haram is an urgent necessity. The group has increasingly turned to technology to enhance its operations, utilizing high-speed internet, drones, and social media to disseminate propaganda. The Nigerian government must collaborate with tech companies and international partners to mitigate Boko Haram’s access to these digital tools. By disrupting their online capabilities, we can not only weaken their propaganda efforts but also inhibit their recruitment strategies, which are often aimed at vulnerable youth seeking purpose and identity.

Community engagement will also play a pivotal role in defeating Boko Haram. Local populations must be empowered and included in the anti-terrorism efforts. There is a need to invest in community development projects that create economic opportunities and improve livelihoods. When people have viable alternatives and a sense of hope, they become less susceptible to recruitment by extremist groups.

Building trust between the government and local populations is critical. The government needs to make its citizens believe every step it takes to address their challenges. Many communities feel abandoned by the state and this disenchantment often fuels support for insurgent groups. Grievances can be addressed through dialogue, and inclusive governance can foster a more resilient society capable of standing against Boko Haram’s influence.

The international community, too, has a role to play in supporting Nigeria’s fight against Boko Haram. Terrorism is a global issue, and the implications of Boko Haram’s resurgence extend beyond Nigeria’s borders. Collaborative efforts and regional integration can significantly enhance Nigeria’s capabilities in countering this threat. With millions of people affected, addressing the pressing needs of internally displaced persons must be a priority for both the Nigerian government and international partners.

The resurgence of Boko Haram is a nightmare to Nigeria’s stability, and it calls for immediate action. By increasing military operations and disrupting financial channels, the Nigerian government can begin to rein in this insurgency.

The scars left by Boko Haram’s years of violence are still fresh in our collective memory. We have won the war. It’s time to regain the peace and make our communities safer for the citizens.

Chiroma writes from Kaduna