Shallangwa: AJINOMOTO’s Strength is in Keeping to Same Product Standard Across Markets

The food seasoning market in Nigeria is becoming segmented as people in the Northern region continue to show preference for MSG. In this interview, the General Manager, Sales and Marketing for AJINOMOTO, Isa Hassan Shallangwa bares his mind about the market, the differentiating factor for the brand and effort being made to maintain its strong heritage. Raheem Akingbolu brings the excerpts

The food seasoning industry in Nigeria is already saturated. How are you navigating this reality and positioning yourself as a brand to reckon with in that market space?

AJINOMOTO is a unique brand owing to its quality and standard which is recognized globally. If you talk of those who play in the Nigerian market as far as the food seasoning industry is concerned, it is a reputable brand. We have a strong brand name, presence and heritage, which has kept us going. Without a doubt, we are a leader in the category we play owing to the fact that we keep to standard. It is the same quality taste of the brand in Japan that you also get to feel in Nigeria. It is important to note that as a business we are keen on taste. Even from the meaning of AJI-NO-MOTO which is a Japanese word, it means essence of taste. We are giving the right Umami taste without any compromise to quality and safety. Currently, we have 99% + Monosodium glutamate, which is made through a natural fermentation process. It is the same as the process used to make your yogurt, you make your milk, or cheese. We expand our offerings to meet the specific needs of Nigerian consumers in the powdery seasoning which allows us to provide value that resonates more deeply with the local market and our target audience. This helps create an emotional connection with customers, which is vital in a saturated market.

Talking about processing, how do you think the brand is improving nutrition?

The company’s Nutrition commitment is aimed at providing products that support “delicious salt reduction” and “protein intake optimization” by contributing to wellbeing with amino science all over the world. Now, one of the key benefits of the product is that when used in your meals, it helps to reduce saltiness without compromising the palatability. You see that in the fast paced world where people are conscious of Eating well and Living well, too much of high salt content in the dishes is not good. So, this is one of the key benefits of the brand because it contributes to reducing saltiness and giving deliciousness to the dishes. Besides, it enhances nutrition worldwide by supporting healthier diets and lifestyles across diverse communities.

What is the brand doing to differentiate itself from other seasoning products in the market?

Through a combination of quality, innovation, and cultural relevance our brand differentiates itself and stands unique. We have taken bold steps to prioritize consumer health by offering quality products that promote health and well-being. Our product is safe, hygienically produced and well packaged. We have a lot of communication initiatives to sensitize and inform our esteemed consumers of the values we encompass; everything from the company’s values, mission, and vision to its unique identity- logo, name, packaging etc.Let me quickly add one key difference from the illegal rewraps: AJI-NO-MOTO product packaging features includes, the big red bowl mark pot, the name boldly written, the NAFDAC registration number and MANCAP seal of quality from the Standards Organization of Nigeria SON. We are strengthening our communications at that level to the public.

With the increase of adulterated MSGs in the market, how do you think the government can intervene to protect your brand image?

For us, it is no longer news that the proliferation of adulterated monosodium glutamate (MSG) products in the market poses significant risks to public health and can tarnish the reputation of legitimate brands. To safeguard brand integrity and consumer trust, government intervention is crucial. We believe the government needs to be strict in enforcing the rules to sanitize the system. By doing so, our name as a brand will be protected. Because we play by the rules and pay our taxes regularly, we expect that the same rules or regulations should be extended to other players. As a brand with strong heritage, we are very cautious of any negative narrative that would bring our brand into disrepute. That is why we continue to intensify campaigns on our products emphasizing quality and safety assurance.

In specific terms, what sort of intervention do you want the government to make?

For me, I would like to call on the government to strengthen the issues of regulations and Regulatory Enforcement by intensifying surveillance and enforcement actions against the production and distribution of adulterated MSG products so that all the companies under this category operate on the same level playing ground. We are suffering quantifiable and unquantifiable losses as a result of the indiscriminate dumping of unbranded MSG in the market. Those who cannot differentiate often describe every seasoning like ours as our brand. This alone, is eroding the confidence and equity that our brand enjoys in the market. That is why we are appealing to the relevant government agencies to come to our aid. We know how much it has taken to build this brand and we don’t want to lose it in a jiffy especially in the Nigerian market

In terms of brand extension, what are the plans for your brand?

We have a couple of brands in the market that are doing extremely well. The interesting thing about these brands is that they occupy a pride of place in other West African markets when it comes to food seasoning. If you go to countries like Ghana, Senegal, DeliDawa™ is one seasoning food vendor or household do not joke with. As we speak, we are doing a lot of research and innovations that would lead to unique products that meet the yearnings of our teeming consumers. Yet, we would not rest on our oars in our quest to come up with products that our consumers truly desire at every given time.

How does your brand support food security and nutrition education in Nigeria?

It actively contributes to food security and nutrition education in Nigeria through ensuring product safety and quality, that is, we guarantee best manufacturing and production practices. Also, by advocating for salt reduction, we recognise the health implications of high sodium intake; hence the product serves as a healthier alternative to traditional salt. By enhancing the umami flavor in meals, it allows for significant salt reduction without compromising taste. This initiative aligns with efforts to combat hypertension and related health issues prevalent in Nigeria.

How has the company contributed to job creation in Nigeria, from production to distribution?

Our company has established production facilities and branch offices across Nigeria, directly employing staff in production and Sales marketing. In the powdery seasoning business, we prioritise engaging and sourcing quality raw materials from Nigerian suppliers thereby creating employment opportunities. Also, our distribution netork spans across Nigeria, creating employment opportunities in transportation, warehousing, and logistics management. We partner with local logistics companies and independent transporters, ensuring steady income for truck drivers, delivery personnel, and warehouse staff.

What role does the company play in supporting local businesses and entrepreneurs?

At AJINOMOTO, we actively collaborate with small and medium enterprises (SMEs), creating opportunities for local businesses to thrive. From packaging suppliers to service providers, our operations stimulate business growth, indirectly supporting job creation.

The company has been in Nigeria for a while; what social initiatives has the brand undertaken to improve the well-being of Nigerians?

The AJINOMOTO Group is committed to contributing to the well-being of the human being, the society and the planet with “Aminoscience”. We do this by affirming the safety and quality of the seasoning brand with our top notch production processes. Our proprietary smart salt technology is designed to amplify taste perception of the product. It promotes health and well-being by allowing for a reduction in sodium without sacrificing flavour in meals. This technology enables us to create healthier food options that maintain the rich, satisfying flavours consumers expect. Furthermore, through our CSR initiatives we support and collaborate with groups and associations to provide educational development, healthcare support, Women and Youth empowerment and improve culinary and dietary habits of Nigerians through consumer engagements and activities.