Olafadeke Akeju’s Journey: A Legal Pioneer Championing Women in Gaming

Female representation in the Nigerian sports betting industry—from regulators to operators to punters—remains conspicuously low. Nonetheless, this story has been changing at a noticeable rate recently, reflected in the rise of women leading gaming companies, shaping industry policies for growth and sustainability, and an increasing number of female punters emerging.

In a recent chat with the Managing Partner of WYS Solicitors, Olafadeke Akeju, Nseobong Okon-Ekong and Iyke Bede explored what it means to be a woman working in a male-dominated sector through the lens of the legal practitioner who has seen it all. Akeju’s entry into the gaming space came through her role as a legal adviser for the Lagos State Lotteries Board in 2008—a position she initially hesitated to take but was cajoled into by gaming industry veteran Lanre Gbajabiamila.

“Of course, I’m leaving an impact,” Akeju said with great conviction after relaying her journey, which now spans nearly twenty years, having worked on the regulatory side of the industry before setting up WYS Solicitors—a consultancy that has helped establish numerous gaming operators in the country. However, one may wonder how she, a female, was able to navigate the space to be where she is today despite the cultural and societal pressures that come with being a woman. Akeju’s story is different.

Gaining unwavering support from her father, whom she describes as a “sustainable influence,” was key to helping her understand the value of hard work and forge ahead in all spheres of life.

“In the beginning, it wasn’t exactly gender-based pressure. It was more like, oh, this young person sitting at the table with elders, so to speak,” Akeju reflected on her early years as a legal advisor at the Lagos State Lotteries Board.

“Speaking in a male-dominated room, being one of the youngest people… that was the pressure. It was like, ‘that’s not what we’re talking about, young lady.’ It wasn’t gender-based. If anything, I found more support. The moment they realised that this person knows what they’re talking about, there was more support. There was more, ‘She’s female. Let’s promote this person.’”

While Akeju understands her experiences are peculiar to her and are influenced by those around her, she isn’t dismissive of the unique struggles women face every day in the sector.

“I have had women reach out to me in this industry to say, ‘XYZ is insisting that if I don’t do this, then I don’t get this.’ And we have had to kind of manage the situation,” said the WYS Solicitors chief. “And all we’re doing is managing it, not addressing it. So the problem is still there, and it’s real.”

She noted that women aren’t allowed to be “fully-willed” in the sector despite having the extra obligation that comes with just existing as a woman—bringing the next generation into the world, nurturing them, and needing extra time to readjust to the system. Despite these challenges, Akeju pointed out that women are still expected to earn less.

“I remember when we wanted to start WYS. We didn’t start with an office. The plan was to start for a year, working perhaps from home but engaging with clients and listing what was required,” Akeju explained. “And they would be like, ‘Why do you require this much? Why are we paying you this much? Your boyfriend, your husband, will take care of you.’ These are conversations we wouldn’t have if it wasn’t a male-dominated environment.”

She added, “I don’t think it’s peculiar to the gaming industry. I think it’s general. Men get paid more. I guess some people understand it because of the way things are structured, the male-female dynamic: A woman will take time off. A woman will work fewer hours, right? But does she get the work done? And then a woman needs to prove herself more than a man.”

With women being a minority not just in Nigeria’s sports betting industry but across Africa, various platforms are emerging to increase visibility and inclusion. These initiatives, often through events and conferences, aim to support and celebrate women’s contributions to the sector. One such platform is Women in Gaming Africa, where Akeju is actively involved.

“Women in Nigerian Gaming is a new phenomenon. It’s about a year old. A year ago, to be precise, on International Women’s Day, Women in Gaming Africa came on board. It’s a large platform, multicultural, and it’s trying to build a track record, a name for itself in the industry,” Akeju notes. “It’s great to have a network, first of all.”

Aside from advocating for women’s inclusion, Akeju understands the role synergy plays in the gaming ecosystem, noting that working in a vacuum doesn’t lead to a productive sector. So, she founded SLEC Africa in 2020, a platform welcoming all stakeholders in the gaming industry to access information, communication, and capacity building.

“I started a platform known as SLEC Africa—that is, Sports Lotteries, e-Gaming, and Casino in Africa—to provide capacity building because capacity building is expensive in the industry. It doesn’t exist locally,” Akeju pointed out. “You have to get a visa, get on a flight, book accommodation and go somewhere. If you’re buying it online, it would cost you a pretty penny in FX. So, we decided, you know what, can we localise it? Can we bring it here? And we started.”

“SLEC Africa is not for women alone,” she clarified. “It’s a training platform. But because we started going in-house for training, we started meeting more women. The Women in Nigeria Gaming actually came up after our session at the Africa Gaming Expo AGE Lagos. When women came, they were like, ‘There is a need to talk about issues. There are issues where we feel alone.’”

Despite persistent challenges, Akeju’s journey highlights women’s growing role in Nigeria’s gaming industry. Platforms like Women in Gaming Africa, SLEC Africa and Women in Nigeria Gaming are driving inclusion, providing support, and fostering leadership. While the shift may not always be visible, women are steadily taking the reins in gaming—not just in Nigeria but across Africa.