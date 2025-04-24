NOA Urges Nigerians to Prioritise Liver Health

As part of its outreach to improving public health through education, the National Orientation Agency has urged Nigerians to live healthier lifestyles as a way of protecting their liver.

The call was made on the agency’s social media handles as part of the celebration of the World Liver Day.

In a detailed advisory shared by the agency, it advised Nigerians against lifestyle choices that may jeopardize the health of their liver.

This, said the agency, include excessive alcohol consumption, sedentary lifestyle and use of medications not prescribed by qualified medical personnel.

It urged Nigerians to engage in physical activities, consumption of diets rich in fruits and vegetables, regular hydration through generous water consumption of water and undergoing regular medical examination to be sure of their liver is function status.

The agency noted the liver’s important role in aiding digestion, detoxification and overall well-being of the human body.

“The liver filters toxins, supports digestion and plays a crucial role in maintaining overall health,” the agency stated. Over the last two years, the NOA has undertaken a series of health-focused initiatives, using education, community engagement and strategic partnership.

Through its Community Orientation and Mobilisation Officers (COMOs), it has carried out health advocacy through engagement with various groups, including traders, transport workers, farmers, women, youths, civil society and faith-inclined organisations. These have been backed by integrated infectious diseases prevention campaigns targeting Lassa fever, cholera, and cerebrospinal meningitis (CSM). These campaigns have been backed by partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to disseminate accurate information and resources