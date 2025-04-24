Nigeria eGovernment Summit to Address Effective Governance Solutions

The Nigeria eGovernment Summit 2025 is set to proffer digital solutions that will enhance effective governance through public-private partnerships.

The summit, which is in its seventh edition, has the theme: “Public-Private Partnership for Effective eGovernnent Solutions,” and it’s scheduled to hold August in Ikeja, Lagos.

Organised by DigiServe Networks Services, in partnerships with the Association of Telecoms Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the summit seeks to bring together, government and technology services providers, including the citizens who are the beneficiaries of technology services, to discuss the importance of leveraging emerging technologies that enhance government services delivery to citizens.

Convener of Nigeria eGovernment Summit, Lanre Ajayi, while speaking at a press conference in Lagos to announce this year’s summit, said: “Nigerian citizens deserve good governance to better their lives. Government needs to embrace emerging technologies to facilitate effective government service delivery. The summit will promote discussions around eGovernance and proffer solutions to effective governance through collaboration and public-private partnerships.”