Nigeria Achieves Historic 1 Terabit Per Second Domestic Internet Traffic

Emma Okonji

Internet eXchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN), Nigeria’s largest Internet Exchange Point that facilitates the exchange of local internet traffic within Nigeria and the West African region, has achieved a historic milestone of attaining 1Terabit per second (1Tbps) domestic internet traffic in Nigeria.

Registered in 2007 as a non-profit and membership-based organisation serving as a critical hub for interconnection between ISPs, content networks, enterprises, and digital platforms, IXPN was operating at a very minimal internet speed from inception, but attained 20 megabits per second (20mbps) domestic internet speed from 2007 to 2010. In 2011, the speed of connectivity grew to 120mbps, and continued to grow as more access and content providers were connected to IXPN, before reaching a milestone of 1Tbps domestic internet speed.

Announcing the milestone at a press conference in Lagos on Wednesday, CEO of IXPN, Mr. Muhammed Rudman, said the milestone signified a major leap forward in developing Nigeria’s internet infrastructure and underscores the critical role of local internet infrastructure in driving economic growth, innovation, and connectivity for millions of Nigerians.

“The milestone is more than just a number. It’s a symbol of Nigeria’s digital maturity and our united strides towards becoming a tech-driven nation. By keeping local internet traffic within Nigeria, we reduce costs, improve speeds, and ensure our digital economy thrives with homegrown infrastructure. Achieving 1 Tbps is a significant victory for Nigeria’s ICT ecosystem, a breakthrough for domestic internet traffic. It serves as a catalyst, enabling millions of Nigerians to enjoy faster, more affordable and resilient internet connectivity. The milestone is a game-changer for Africa’s most populous country,” Rudman said.

According to him, for mega video calls, the speed of 1 Tbps can support over one million concurrent Zoom calls, allowing students, entrepreneurs, and professionals to connect and drive Nigeria’s digital revolution, adding that with 1 Tbps, more than 200,000 people can stream HD Nollywood films or movies on Netflix simultaneously without any buffering or interruptions. Rudman further explained that the speed would enable the transfer of the entire contents of 50,000

Smartphones, including photos, apps, and videos, in just one second.

“For Nigeria, hitting this milestone means reducing reliance on international bandwidth, decreasing latency for local services, and strengthening our position as Africa’s digital heartbeat. The milestone is a testament to the power of collaboration, innovation, and the relentless pursuit of a faster, more connected Nigeria,” Rudman further said.

Marketing Manager at IXPN, Mr. Raphael Iloka said the accomplishment would go beyond technical advancements, since it has significant economic implications. “By encouraging local traffic exchange, IXPN reduces dependency on international bandwidth, leading to significant cost savings for Nigerian businesses, enhanced speed and connectivity, increased resilience to global disruptions, improved efficiency in digital services like fintech, edtech, e-commerce, and e-health, thus propelling innovation and growth in these sectors.

Surveys conducted among IXPN members over the years have shown a growing percentage of local internet traffic in Nigeria. A recent report indicates that some connected members can domesticate up to 70 per cent of their internet traffic through IXPN,” Iloka said.

According to him, as more content providers, ISPs, banks, and public institutions localise their traffic through the IXP, end users will benefit directly. “Together, we have established a hub where networks can interconnect, innovate, and thrive,” Iloka further said.