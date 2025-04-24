Idris: Minna-Abuja Inaugural Flight Underscores FG, States’ Synergy

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has called for robust collaboration between federal government and sub-nationals in advancing the nation’s developmental agenda.

He echoed this yesterday when the inaugural commercial flight from the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport, Minna, landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

The minister noted that sustainable national progress can only be achieved when all tiers of government work in tandem by coordinating efforts to deliver impactful governance to the Nigerian people.

“One of the key issues that we need to talk about is the kind of collaboration that Mr. President is always talking about between the Federal Government and the sub-nationals. This is one great example that Niger State has shown that the states can indeed come together with the Federal Government to collaborate in order to bring prosperity to Nigerians,” Idris said.

The first set of passengers, including the Niger State Governor, Mr. Umaru Bago, Idris, former Niger State Governor, Dr. Babangida Aliyu, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi and other top government officials were aboard the inaugural commercial flight, Overland Air marked 5N-CCN, which landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 1:32pm.

The minister applauded the president for providing the enabling environment that facilitated the successful commencement of operations at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport in Minna and for his unwavering commitment to infrastructural development and improved connectivity across the country.

He also commended Governor Bago, for his visionary leadership in opening up the Niger State for agricultural development, commercial activities, industrial growth, and overall economic prosperity.

“We have to appreciate our president like our governor has said. This is indeed a dream come true. The governor has indeed made this happen. He is so passionate about opening up Niger State for agriculture, commerce, industry and prosperity,” he said.

Earlier, Bago said the inaugural flight was aimed at opening Niger State to the world.

“The management of Overland has been very gracious to give us this brand-new aircraft from Lagos to Minna and now from Minna to Abuja and this will happen three times a week; Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This is route opening flight – opening Niger State to the skies of the world.

“We want to thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who the airport is named after for giving us all the enablements,” he said.