Gov Oyebanji Receives Boxing Ring Donated by Imadu to Ekiti State

In continuance of his strives to revamp boxing infrastructures in the country, the CEO of Yucateco Boxing Promotions, Omonlei Yakubu Imadu, has donated an ultra-modern Boxing Ring to the Ekiti State Boxing Association.

At a colourful handover ceremony held at the Lady Jibowu’s Hall of the Ekiti State Governor’s Office in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, the State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, who was on hand to recieve the first-rate boxing equipment, praised Imadu’s magnanimity and his commitment to empower young people through sports.

In his words: ” Ekiti State has produced several talented sportsmen and women in the past, and we believe that this equipment will further help to discover more of such talent, most especially in boxing”.

The Governor further appreciated the kind gesture of the Yucateco boss, and promised that his government will partner him in developing boxing in the State. As a show of commitment, Governor Oyebanji promised Yucateco an acre of land to build a Gymnasium and other facilities for boxing in Ekiti State.

In his remarks, Imadu appreciates the government and people of the State especially the boxing family for an open hand extended to him as he promised to initiate boxing programs across the 16 local government area in the state.

“In his words: ” i wish to first appreciate his Excellency, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, for his transformative leadership and hospitality. Permit me to state that the Boxing Ring donation is only the beginning of what is to come. This will be followed by an inter LGA competition to discover boxing talents for the state and the country at large”.

” Yucateco will build an ultra-modern boxing Gymnasium here in Ekiti, we would also sponsor the training of boxing coaches, Ring officials, and Administrators of the game in the state,” Imafun pledged.

One of the highlights of the event was the presentation of Symbol of Sports award to governor Oyebanji, as well as his portrait painting by Yucateco Boxing Promotions.