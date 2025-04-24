  • Thursday, 24th April, 2025

Gov Mbah Decorates CSO With New Rank

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, has decorated his Chief Security Officer, CSP Alex Akinlalu, with his new rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Taking to his verified X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram handles, @PNMbah, on Wednesday, the governor shared: “Today, I had the honour of decorating my Chief Security Officer, Alex Akinlalu, with his well-deserved new rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police, assisted by the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Giwa.

“ACP Akinlalu is a disciplined, strategic, and exceptionally dependable officer whose commitment to duty continues to stand out. His professionalism, loyalty, and excellence are commendable.

“This promotion is not just a recognition of his service, it is a testament to his impeccable track record and leadership acumen.

Congratulations, ACP Akinlalu”, he wrote.

