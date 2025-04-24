ECOWAS Plans Relocation of Regional Institutions from Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Council of Ministers of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has convened an Extraordinary Session in Accra to deliberate on contingency plans, including relocation of regional institutions, following the formal notification of withdrawal by Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger from the bloc.

The Extraordinary Session followed a directive from the Authority of Heads of State and Government during its 66th Ordinary Session, mandating the Council to adopt modalities and a contingency plan for the disengagement of the three Sahelian nations.

The ECOWAS Commission is expected to present memoranda addressing the withdrawal process, suspension of programmes in the affected countries, and challenges related to the free movement of people, goods, and services.

Additionally, the Council will examine the potential relocation of ECOWAS institutions and agencies currently based in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, with an eye toward mitigating any disruptions caused by their exit.

In his opening address, the Chair of the Council, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, extended the appreciation of member states to the government and people of Ghana for their warm hospitality and for hosting the critical session.

He also congratulated Ghana and the ECOWAS Commission on the successful launch of the “ECOWAS at 50” celebrations, describing the commemorative activities as a timely reflection of the bloc’s achievements and aspirations.

He said: “This gathering demonstrates our unwavering commitment to the advancement of our regional community and the fulfillment of ECOWAS’s core purpose.

The Chair acknowledged that the session marked a difficult moment in ECOWAS’s history.

“It was never our wish to deliberate on the withdrawal of member states. But in recognising the sovereignty of these nations under their current military governments, we must now adapt and chart a forward-looking path,” he said.

Despite the gravity of the situation, Tuggar urged ministers to view the crisis as an opportunity for institutional renewal and a recommitment to regional integration. He emphasised that ECOWAS remains the most integrated regional bloc in Africa, underpinned by harmonised policies and a shared vision for political, economic, and security cooperation.

“As we look ahead, our responsibility is to maintain the ECOWAS legacy and pass it on stronger to the next generation. Our unity has been tested before—and we emerged stronger. We will do so again,” he declared.

The Chair called on his colleagues to engage in constructive deliberations and to ensure the effective implementation of the withdrawal, reaffirming that ECOWAS remains the premier platform for addressing West Africa’s collective challenges.