Agogbuo Chigbo Joshua: Delivering Inclusive, Multi-Level, Quality, Affordable Wellness Solutions for Nigerians

Dr. Agogbuo Chigbo Joshua is a pharmacist, serial entrepreneur, and the CEO and Founder of WholeShield Pharmaceuticals—a brand dedicated to transforming healthcare delivery in Nigeria and across Africa through innovative, science-backed solutions. His expertise extends beyond pharmaceuticals, with active ventures in the skincare and wellness beverage sectors through Evol Skin and WholeEarn. Deeply involved in formulation, brand development, marketing, and sales, Dr. Chigbo’s passion lies in creating products that not only address and treat pressing health issues but also empower individuals to lead healthier lives and support businesses to thrive in the wellness space. While delving into issues like executive health, stress, high blood pressure, prostatitis and even menopause in this interview, he reiterated his passion to deliver inclusive and multi-level affordable wellness solutions to Nigeria. Precious Ugwuzor brings excerpts:

Can you walk us through your career and trajectory?

My career has been a journey of passion, innovation, and commitment to excellence. After earning my BPharm, PharmD in Pharmacy from the University of Benin and MBA from the University of Lagos, I served as Brand Manager at Naturefield Pharmaceuticals, where I gained valuable experience in brand positioning and market penetration. I later became Country Head of Mason Vitamins Nigeria, overseeing operations and strategic growth, while simultaneously serving as the General Manager of TopHills Pharmaceuticals, responsible for marketing Mason Natural products and Hills Natural products in Nigeria.Beyond my pharmaceutical pursuits, I have always had an entrepreneurial spirit. While studying pharmacy at the University of Benin, I hosted one of Nigeria?s biggest fashion shows, the Evol Fashion Show, which attracted major brands and influencers in the industry. This experience sharpened my skills in event management, branding, and marketing, which I now apply to the healthcare industry.

Can we talk about executive health?

Executive health is an essential aspect of modern healthcare that focuses on maintaining the well-being of business leaders, top professionals, and high-functioning individuals who often face extreme work pressures. The demands of executive roles—long hours, frequent travels, high-stakes decision-making, and sedentary lifestyles—can lead to chronic stress, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, and metabolic disorders. Maintaining executive health requires a proactive approach, including regular health check-ups, stress management strategies, balanced nutrition, exercise, and targeted supplementation. Many executives today are turning to scientifically formulated wellness solutions that help maintain peak cognitive and physical performance, ensuring they stay at the top of their game.

Why do we have an outbreak of hitherto unknown sicknesses?

The rise of previously unknown illnesses can be attributed to multiple factors, including environmental pollution, lifestyle changes, industrial food processing, increased use of chemicals in agriculture, and exposure to toxins. Additionally, the overuse of antibiotics has led to the emergence of resistant infections, and global travel has facilitated the rapid spread of diseases. A weakened immune system due to poor diet, chronic stress, and inadequate sleep further contributes to increased susceptibility. A more health-conscious approach, including the use of nutrient-dense supplements and immune-supporting antioxidants, has become essential in fortifying the body against these emerging threats.

What about prevalent prostatitis in men, and why do even young boys have it now?

The increasing prevalence of prostatitis in men and even younger boys is alarming and can be linked to several lifestyle and environmental factors. Poor diet, lack of physical activity, excessive alcohol intake, and exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals found in plastics and processed foods contribute to prostate inflammation. Additionally, untreated infections, stress-induced immune suppression, and prolonged sitting, which reduces blood circulation to the pelvic region, can also lead to prostatitis. This is why more men are being encouraged to adopt dietary and lifestyle changes that support prostate health while also incorporating well-researched formulations that aid reproductive and urinary wellness.

What are the main causes of stress in people?

Stress is a modern epidemic driven by multiple factors, including:Work-related stress: High job demands, tight deadlines, and job insecurity.Financial pressures: Economic instability, debt, and rising living costs.Technology overload: Constant digital connectivity leading to mental fatigue. Health concerns: Chronic illnesses and fear of disease. Social and family pressures: Relationship challenges and societal expectations.Managing stress effectively requires a combination of lifestyle changes, mindfulness practices, proper nutrition, exercise, and in some cases, professional therapy or pharmaceutical intervention. Natural adaptogens, essential fatty acids, and micronutrient support have also been recognized as effective in stress management and overall mental clarity.

High blood pressure is a prowling sickness now in the system. The youth are not left out. What can you adduce to this?

The rise of high blood pressure among the youth is a worrying trend that can be attributed to several lifestyle factors, including:Poor diet: High consumption of processed foods, excessive salt, and unhealthy fats.Lack of exercise: Sedentary lifestyles with minimal physical activity.

High-stress levels: Increased academic, financial, and social pressures. Obesity: Rising rates of overweight individuals due to poor nutrition and lack of exercise. Substance abuse: Increased consumption of alcohol, tobacco, and stimulants like energy drinks.Young people need to make more informed choices when it comes to their diet and physical activities. Natural heart-supportive ingredients such as Omega-3s, CoQ10, and plant-derived antioxidants are increasingly being recognized as integral to maintaining cardiovascular health from an early age.

Why do we have so many infertility cases among young men and women these days?

Infertility is becoming increasingly common due to various factors, including, hormonal imbalances: caused by stress, poor diet, and environmental toxins. Delayed childbearing: Many couples now prioritize career and financial stability, leading to advanced maternal and paternal ages. Exposure to pollutants: Endocrine disruptors in plastics, cosmetics, and pesticides interfere with reproductive health. Sexually transmitted infections (STIs): Untreated infections can lead to blocked fallopian tubes and low sperm count.Obesity and metabolic disorders: Excess weight disrupts hormonal balance and ovulation. Excessive alcohol and smoking: These habits significantly reduce fertility potential in both men and women. Proper lifestyle choices and scientifically supported reproductive health interventions are now key focus areas for many individuals looking to optimize fertility and hormonal balance.

What’s the medical counsel for women transiting into menopause ages—preparing emotionally and psychologically?

Menopause is a significant transition that requires both physical and emotional preparation. Women should:Educate themselves: Understanding the changes helps reduce anxiety,maintaining a balanced diet: foods rich in phytoestrogens, omega-3s, and antioxidants can ease symptoms. Engaging in regular exercise helps maintain weight, reduce stress, and improve mood. Consider supplementation: Certain herbal extracts, essential fatty acids, and hormonal-supporting nutrients have been shown to provide relief from menopause-related symptoms. Seeking emotional support: Joining support groups or counseling will also help to navigate mood swings and mental shifts. Medical consultation: Some women may require hormone replacement therapy (HRT) under professional supervision.

As a Pharmacist, what do you think the government should do to encourage local drug manufacturing?

For Nigeria to achieve pharmaceutical self-sufficiency and reduce reliance on imports, the government should:Provide funding and incentives: The government should establish low-interest loan schemes and grants for pharmaceutical manufacturers to support research, production, and expansion. This will encourage more investment in local drug manufacturing and reduce reliance on imported medicines. Establish Pharmaceutical industrial hubs: The federal government should set up Pharmaceutical Industrial Hubs in the six geopolitical zones to support middle-scale pharmaceutical manufacturing. This decentralised approach will make it easier to regulate and monitor drug production from the source, ensuring compliance with global standards, enhancing accessibility to essential medicines, and reducing the prevalence of counterfeit drugs in the market.

The hubs will provide shared facilities, technical support, and quality assurance mechanisms for smaller pharmaceutical manufacturers, fostering industry growth and creating jobs in the sector.For Nigeria to achieve pharmaceutical self-sufficiency and reduce reliance on imports, the government should;Improve infrastructure, reliable electricity, good road networks, and access to clean water are critical for pharmaceutical manufacturing. The government should prioritize the development of industrial parks and pharmaceutical hubs with necessary infrastructures to facilitate efficient production. Strengthen regulatory policies: Regulatory bodies such as NAFDAC and the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) should streamline approval processes for locally manufactured drugs while ensuring compliance with global pharmaceutical standards. This will promote trust in locally produced medicines and encourage more manufacturers to operate within regulatory frameworks.

The government should encourage research and development: Collaborations between the government, pharmaceutical companies, and academic institutions should be strengthened to promote research and innovation in drug formulations, herbal medicines development, and biotechnology. Grants and funding should be made available to encourage innovation in drug manufacturing. Implementation of import substitution policies: The government should implement policies that reduce reliance on imported medicines by offering tax incentives to companies that manufacture essential drugs locally. This will drive local production and make locally produced medicines more competitive. The government facilitate tax exemptions, minimize import duties on both imported finished pharmaceutical products and raw materials will help manufacturers reduce production costs. This will enable local companies to compete effectively with foreign brands and enhance drug accessibility.

What do you advice to check fake local drugs in Nigeria?

The rise of counterfeit drugs in Nigeria poses a serious health risk. To combat this, the government should strengthen regulatory enforcement: NAFDAC and other agencies should intensify monitoring and clamp down on fake drug manufacturers. Adopt advanced technology: The use of blockchain and track-and-trace systems can help authenticate genuine pharmaceuticals. Automate NAFDAC testing and laboratories: Enhancing efficiency and accuracy in drug testing will improve regulatory oversight and reduce human error in detecting counterfeit drugs. Public awareness campaigns: educating the public on how to identify fake drugs and encouraging the purchase of medicines from licensed pharmacies.

Encourage local manufacturing; increasing local drug production under strict regulatory oversight will reduce reliance on imported counterfeit products. Collaboration with law enforcement: Stronger penalties and swift prosecution of offenders will deter the spread of counterfeit pharmaceuticals. Establish Pharmaceutical Industrial Hubs in the six geopolitical zones: This will enable middle-scale pharmaceutical manufacturing, making it easier to regulate and monitor drug production from the source, thereby reducing the prevalence of counterfeit medicines in the market. A multi-stakeholder approach involving the government, private sector, and the public is crucial in eradicating fake drugs and ensuring the safety of the healthcare system.

Recently, WholeShield Pharmaceutical Limited signed a production partnership MOU with Tocura iLAC Sanayi ve Ticaret (turkey), and Plexuspharcaco gMBH (Germany) what are the expected feedback to your company and Nigerian NutriPharma Subsector?

The recent production partnership MOU between WholeShield Pharmaceutical Limited and our global partners — Tocura iLAC Sanayi ve Ticaret (Turkey) and Plexuspharcaco gMBH (Germany) ,is a major step forward for our company and a transformative moment for Nigeria’s Nutraceutical subsector. This partnership will begin with us importing select high-quality products manufactured under their world-class facilities. These products will carry the WholeShield brand, backed by the trust and scientific credibility our partners bring to the table.

However, this is only the beginning. Our strategic plan is to use this partnership as a platform for technology transfer, capacity building, and infrastructure development. In the next three years, we intend to establish a state-of-the-art production facility right here in Nigeria built to the same international standards to serve not just the Nigerian market, but the entire African continent and beyond. For WholeShield, this means accelerated access to global innovation and manufacturing expertise. For Nigeria, it marks the beginning of a new era , where we move from being heavy importers to becoming creators and exporters of quality Nutraceutical and pharmaceutical solutions. This partnership is more than business it’s about building Africa’s future, with Nigeria leading the charge.