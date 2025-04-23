WHO: Vaccines Save Over 154m Lives in 50 Years

•40% reduction in under-5 mortality rate

•6.7 million African children missed vaccination

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed that the world had recorded immense progress in the deployment of vaccines, saving an estimated 154 million lives over the past 50 years, and reducing infant mortality by 40 per cent.

WHO said the use of vaccines had succeeded in protecting people from more than 30 deadly diseases, including 93 per cent decline in circulating variant poliovirus type 1 (cVDPV1) cases, and a 65 per cent reduction in cVDPV2.

However, it said that one in every five children in Africa was under-vaccinated, and added that in 2023 alone, 6.7 million children received no vaccines at all resulting in the so-called “zero-dose” children.

The vaccination milestones were contained in an address delivered to mark the African Vaccination Week 2025, by Acting WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu.

Ihekweazu said, “Immunisation is not only one of the most effective public health tools; it is a fundamental right, a shared responsibility and a vital investment in our future.

“Vaccines have saved an estimated 154 million lives over the past 50 years, reducing infant mortality by 40 per cent and protecting people from more than 30 deadly diseases.

“In 2024, the global community celebrated 50 years of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation. This milestone was a reminder of the extraordinary progress made – and the work that remains”.

The director said notable progress had also been made in the fight against vaccine-derived polio.

He said between 2023 and 2024, the African region recorded a 93 per cent decline in circulating variant poliovirus type 1 (cVDPV1) cases, and a 65 per cent reduction in cVDPV2.

“This shows that eradication is within reach – if we maintain momentum, especially in high-risk areas, like the Lake Chad Basin and the Horn of Africa,” he said.

Ihekweazu, however, said, “Despite the advances, far too many people in African region still lack access to essential vaccines.”

According to him, one in every five children in Africa remain under-vaccinated, and in 2023 alone, 6.7 million children received no vaccines at all, resulting in the “zero-dose” children.

He lamented that measles outbreaks had continued to persist, while vaccine-derived poliovirus continued to pose a threat to the population.

The African regional director of WHO said 2025 marked the midway point of Immunisation Agenda 2030 (IA2030), a global commitment to achieving equitable vaccine access by 2030.

He said now was the time to accelerate progress, expand coverage, and close immunity gaps.

Ihekweazu stated, “WHO and partners are working closely with countries to identify and reach zero-dose children, integrate immunisation into primary health care, and build stronger, more resilient health systems.

“Initiatives, like the Big Catch-Up, are helping to restore essential services, while the introduction of new vaccines, such as those for malaria and human papillomavirus (HPV), is expanding our disease prevention arsenal.

“We renew our collective commitment to achieving equitable access to lifesaving vaccines for every child, every community and every country in the WHO African Region.”

Ihekweazu said the theme for the 2025 edition of the vaccination week, “Immunisation for All is Humanly Possible,” was a powerful call to action.

“It affirms that, together, we can reach every last child, strengthen health systems, and restore and expand routine immunisation services disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ihekweazu added.

He recalled that in February 2025, a high-level side event co-hosted by WHO, the African Union Commission, the Government of Sierra Leone, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and UNICEF, reviewed progress since the 2017 Addis Declaration on Immunisation.

Apart from celebrating growing political commitment and system improvements, the meeting also acknowledged challenges, such as financing gaps, inequities and weak data systems.

In addition, there was a resolution to make immunisation a top priority across Africa’s health and development agendas.

Ihekweazu said governments should increase domestic investment and secure sustainable immunisation financing, make health systems to integrate vaccines into essential services, and expand access.

He also urged global partners to continue supporting equitable vaccine access across Africa, while advising communities to stand against misinformation and vaccine hesitancy.