Transforming Education: Grooming the Next Generation of Payment Professionals in Africa

By Nkebet Mesele

How do we bridge the ever-widening digital skills gap across Africa?

In the last few years, I have pondered this pressing question with great concern as someone deeply passionate about the finance and payments industry.

The reason isn’t far-fetched. We live in interesting times, the cusp of a revolutionary time in fintech, and the opportunity to forge a new path is ours to seize. Our continent is home to the world’s youngest population, some of the world’s fastest-growing economies, and a rapidly expanding middle class.

There is a bustling rise of fintech across Africa, which brings with it a wealth of promise alongside significant challenges. Technological advancements are redefining how payments are processed, how businesses operate, and how we engage with money.

As hopeful as this seems, I see a jagged gap that leaves too many capable individuals unprepared for what lies ahead.

The Skills Gap Lurking in the Shadows

Now, let’s talk numbers. By 2030 the continent must create around 18 million new jobs to keep up with the population growth. The World Bank estimates that by 2030, Sub-Saharan Africa will require 230 million digital jobs, most of which will demand a workforce equipped with intermediate to advanced digital skills.

In my conversations with industry players, I find that a considerable number of fintech employers cite a lack of skilled talent as a major hindrance to growth. Quite concerning, if you ask me.

We find ourselves in a thrilling whirlwind of innovation, but without the right people equipped to meet these challenges, we risk stagnation.

The digital economy in Africa is projected to contribute $180 billion to the continent’s GDP by the end of 2025 and a potential $712 billion by 2050. As digital transformation accelerates across various industries, cultivating a digitally skilled workforce will be instrumental in Africa’s ability to compete on the global stage and foster innovation.

At the Payment School, our vision is clear: education must transform to meet the needs of an evolving industry. We can’t afford to equip aspiring professionals with just the basics. Instead, we are prioritizing honing in on the specific capabilities required to navigate a future that includes blockchain technology, compliance, cybersecurity, and advanced data analytics amongst others.

This is the caliber of talent we aim to cultivate; this is the future we must build.

Redefining Educational Approaches

So, what does bridging the digital skills gap and providing an innovative educational initiative look like in this context? It’s more than textbooks and lectures; it’s a dynamic, hands-on experience that immerses students in real-world scenarios. That’s why we’ve crafted a curriculum that resonates with the prevailing realities of the industry, incorporating contemporary issues, emerging trends, and the latest technologies.

When students collaborate on projects that tackle genuine industry challenges, they’re not merely absorbing information. They’re crafting solutions, gaining insights, and building connections with industry leaders. This experiential learning ensures they emerge from the Payment School not only knowledgeable but operationally adept to make a significant impact within the payments industry..

I am a firm believer in empowering professionals with a world-class education that combines global best practices with localized insights. In an era where the payments landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace, our courses are designed not just to educate, but to catalyze growth and innovation across Africa.

Our dual accreditation at Intreensic is a testament to our commitment. We are proud to be a certified provider with The CPD Group and certified members of The CPD Certification Service, whose accreditation holds global recognition in over 100 countries, ensuring our training meets rigorous international benchmarks

A call to Action

We must be relentless in encouraging industry leaders, educators, and policymakers to prioritize talent development.

I believe that every African youth can and should be empowered with the tools and knowledge they need to contribute to the unfolding narrative of Africa’s financial future.

As we stand on the brink of a remarkable transformation, I invite you to join me in advancing education within the payments sector. Our collective action can shape the trajectory of not just individual careers, but the entire fintech and payment ecosystem in Africa.

Nkebet Mesele is an accomplished Financial Technology Services Professional with over 20 years of experience driving innovation across banking, payments, education, and telecommunications.

As the Founder & CEO of Intreensic – The Payment School, she is shaping the next generation of

payment professionals in Africa through specialized training and industry partnerships.

She writes from Lagos.