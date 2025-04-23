Rep, NEITI to Speak at OrderPaper’s Dialogue on Tax Reforms, Energy Transition

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Environment, Hon. Terseer Ugbor, and the Director of Policy, Planning, and Strategy (PPS) of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Dr. Dieter Ahmed Bassi, are among the key stakeholders to speak at the second edition of the Rembinar dialogue series.

The dialogue will explore the interconnectedness between the extractive industries, emerging issues related to the energy transition, and fiscal and monetary policies, aiming to drive accountability and best practices in overall public finance management, a statement from Programmes Manager, OrderPaper Nigeria, Uko Etuk, said yesterday.

Convened in response to the ongoing tax reforms being undertaken by the President Bola Tinubu administration, this session will feature insights from both distinguished speakers, who will be joined on a panel by Mr. Olumide Idowu, a leading climate advocate and co-founder of ICCDI Africa.

The dialogue will be moderated by Oke Epia, Founder and Chief Executive of OrderPaper, Nigeria’s foremost parliamentary monitoring organisation and policy think tank, which designed and is implementing the Rembinar dialogue series in collaboration with NEITI.

Following the success of the inaugural edition, the second episode of the Rembinar Dialogue Series is set to explore how ongoing tax reforms intersect with Nigeria’s energy transition agenda.

Themed: “Tax Bills and Implications for the Energy Transition,” the second edition of the Rembinar series will be held virtually at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 28, 2025 and will bring together policymakers, industry experts, and civil society stakeholders to examine how proposed tax policies can either accelerate or hinder Nigeria’s shift toward clean energy and a sustainable future.

Speaking on the dialogue, Epia emphasised the timeliness of this discussion, saying: “This second edition of the Rembinar is important because energy transition is not just about the switch to better sources. It is also about the policy engineering that drives this switch and the citizens who bear the consequences of every legislative output.

“If tax reforms are not aligned with our national energy transition goals, then we risk stalling progress. That’s why we’re bringing stakeholders together to think through these issues collaboratively.”

Epia further noted that the Rembinar series is part of OrderPaper’s commitment to using data and technology to bridge the gap between parliament, policy and citizens.

“We’re proud to be creating platforms that enable productive dialogue and practical solutions for Nigeria’s most urgent governance challenges,” he added.

The Rembinar series is designed as a dynamic virtual dialogue series to facilitate in-depth, critical discussions on resource governance, transparency, and accountability in Nigeria’s extractive sector, as well as its interconnectedness with climate change and the energy transition.

Rembinar is an initiative under RemTrack, a digital platform developed by OrderPaper, to foster productive public engagement and enhance transparency, accountability, and policy performance tracking in Nigeria’s resource governance sectors, including petroleum, mining, and renewable energy.

The Rembinar series features top functionaries in the public, private and civil society sectors and draws participation from a cross-section of industry professionals, government agencies, civil society organisations, and members of the public committed to strengthening governance in Nigeria’s resource governance and public finance management.