Osun Communal Crisis: Peace Committee Meets with Monarchs

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

As the Osun State Government Peace Committee stepped up effort to resolve the incessant communal clashes between the three neighbouring communities of Ifon, Ilobu and Erin-Osun over land dispute, the monarchs from the towns have met with the panel in a bid to get lasting solution to the violent clashes.

The three communities located in Orolu and Irepodun Local Government Areas of the state have been at loggerhead over boundary dispute resulting in incessant crisis usually accompanied with loss of lives and property. The state Governor, Ademola Adeleke, had in the last two years declared curfew in the towns eight times with a view to stopping the escalation of violent crisis but did not yield positive results.

However, the expanded peace committee which was set up by the Adeleke-led administration chaired by the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun and Co-chaired by a renowned Human Rights Activist, Waheed Lawal, along with four other traditional rulers in the state met the affected monarchs in the state capital on Thursday.

The Olufon of Ifon, Oba Peter Akinyooye, the Olobu of Ilobu, Oba Ashiru Olaniyan, the Elerin, Oba Yusuf Omoloye, were physically present at the meeting for the first time since the inception of the committee and resolve to cooperate with the government.

THISDAY yesterday gathered that the three traditional rulers, who were under warning from the state government, pledged their commitment to peaceful resolution of the boundary crisis.

Sources at the meeting revealed that some grey areas are yet to be fully addressed but panel was able to secure significant commitment from the traditional rulers who are ready to allow ‘give and take’ and take in the interest of peace. When contacted, the Co-Chairman, Waheed Lawal, disclosed that the committee in its effort to ensure lasting solution has heard the grievances of the indigenes of the three towns and also visited the buffer zones that is creating the crisis.

According to him, “The committee is not just sitting to listen to grievances. We have visited the disputed areas and also collected the written submissions from the towns, which was adopted by their representatives.

“We have also met with the traditional rulers from the communities but the details of our meeting would be made public later during the submission of our report to government which will be very soon. We are hopeful that this step would ensure lasting solution to the persistent crisis in the areas”.