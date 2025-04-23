Oborevwori Mourns Shimite Bello, Trade & Export Aide’s Sudden Death

•Deceased’s husband, Pastor Love reportedly in ‘police protective custody’

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba





Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has expressed deep shock and sadness following “the sudden and tragic” death of his Special Adviser on Trade and Export, Chief Shimite ‘Bello’ Winifred Love.

Reports claimed she died in the early hours of Monday under unclear circumstances as she was previously not reported ill or hospitalized until news of her demise yesterday.

However, the police in Delta on Tuesday debunked reports on social media that spouse of the deceased popular female politician was arrested by the police for allegedly causing the death of his wife.

Contrary to the report of his arrest, the man, who is said to be a Christian minister or prophet, is being kept in “protective custody” by the Delta State Police Command, apparently due to the tension triggered by the suddenness of the death.

Nevertheless, Governor Oborevwori who spoke yesterday in Asaba through his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, said he extended his “heart-felt condolences to the people of Oshimili North Local Government Area, particularly the Ebu Community” who have been thrown into mourning by the huge loss.

The governor described the deceased as “an accomplished, intelligent, and charismatic political figure”, acknowledging the trade and export aide’s uncommon display of commitment and excellence in every public role she was assigned.

Oborevwori said: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I mourn the loss of an exceptional professional and elegant politician who passed away in Asaba on Easter Monday.

“She served Delta State with distinction, and until her death, and was diligently leading our export initiatives as Special Adviser on Trade and Export.”

While praying for Chief Shmiite Love, the governor said that it was regrettable that she departed “at a time her expertise was most needed”, adding that she would be sorely missed by the government and people of Delta State.

Meanwhile, the state police spokesman, Edafe, noted that husband of the deceased, who reported her death was worried because of reported threats from Chief Shimite Love’s family.

Moreover, SP Edafe also confirmed that relatives of the dead aide to the governor have since made a formal report to the police expressing suspicion of foul play in the death of their daughter and relative.

The state police public relations officer explained, “He was the one who called to report that his wife had died early that (Monday) morning and that he was receiving threats from her family, who feared he might be attacked. It was on this basis that we went to his house and brought him in for his own safety.

“We must emphasise that he (Pastor David Love) is not under arrest. His being in custody is purely for his protection at this stage.”

He further said: “The deceased’s family later came to the station and made an official complaint. They believe there may be more to her death and are suspicious of the husband’s involvement,” Edafe disclosed.

“Consequently, we are currently investigating. In situations like this, only an autopsy can determine whether the death was natural or due to other causes.

“The Command assures the public that updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.”