Niger: Police Arrest 30 Illegal Miners in Minna

Laleye Dipo in Minna





The police in Minna Niger State have said that no fewer than 30 miners were at the weekend arrested from an illegal mining site in the state capital with several of the illegal miners escaping on seeing the law enforcement agency.

The arrests come almost a week after a mining pit in the state collapsed trapping several people.

The State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police Wasiu Abiodun said in a statement that several items including 69 shovels, 182 head pans, 33 diggers, 38 plastic containers, and one hoe were recovered from the illegal mining site.

Wasiu Abiodun said after the screening of the suspects the minors among them were released while the adults would be charged to court.

Last week and almost one year after the mining pit in Galkogo town of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State collapsed trapping over 50 miners with 8 of them eventually confirmed killed, a similar incident took place at Farindoki in the same local government area claiming the lives of four miners.

While locals claimed four people died, police however confirmed that only two miners, Buhari Kano and Mallam Tasiu both from Kano State were killed in the incident.

It was learnt the collapsed mining pit was operated by the same company where 8 people died last April.

According to eyewitnesses the miners were involved in their illegal business when suddenly it caved in trapping the workers.

The police spokesman has also announced the arrest of two suspects, 20-year-old Abdullahi Sani of Rafin-Daji, Abaji area of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, at Gidan-Gwona, and Danlami Bala with a fabricated AK-49 rifle and magazine containing three live 7.62mm caliber of ammunition.

Wasiu Abiodun said the suspects would be charged to court on the completion of investigation.