Lumii Cosmetics Unveils Black Skincare Products

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja





The Co-Director of Lumi Cosmetics, Adaku Uju has assured Nigerians of cosmetics products that are friendly and specifically made for the black skin, devoid of any side effect..

She gave the assurance at the official launch of Lumi Cosmetics products in Abuja on Tuesday.

Uju said the products are unique since they were specifically formulated for the black skin.

“Our product is unique because they’re number one, they’re hypoallergenic.

“It’s very good for sensitive skins and we put a lot of love into it. So before we do formulations, we look at different black skin tones to ensure it covers a wide range of black because there are different types of black. Our products have a red undertone, which is very suitable for black skin.

“You don’t break out, you don’t get rashes. I’ve had people with very sensitive skin conditions actually use the product and test it out for us. We’ve gone through different variations of testing and it was good,” she said.

According to her, Lumi Cosmetics has a range of products such as eyebrow pencil, mascara, as well as eyeshadow, adding that eyeshadow comes in three different palettes.

“We have a nude palette, we have a pinky palette, and we have a blue green palette. So depending on what your colour scheme is, we have eyelashes, we have foundation, we have pressed powder, we have loose powder, we have lip liner, lipstick, lip oil, lip glosses.

“We have a lip balm and a lip scrub. We have a brush set, it’s a 14-piece brush set,” she said.

Uju disclosed that there are also products for men, adding: “Our clear lip gloss; the men use it. We also have lip balms that come in strawberry, lime, lemon. It doesn’t show any colour. So it’s just transparent. The men use that as well.

She assured the men of more products despite focusing more on the women for now.

In terms of affordability she said, the products are affordable luxury, stressing that “we want it to be affordable for every class of persons, whether you’re low income, you’re mid income, you’re high income. “

Speaking on the inspiration for Lumi Cosmetics, she said, “Being in a country like Canada, we cater more to white skin or mixed; you know, colours.”

Fije Oche a model who was at the launch lauded Lumi Cosmetics for producing products that meet the specific needs of the black skin.

Oche said, “I’m sure they’ve done their research over and over again and they finally arrived at this. Now, they have over 24 different kinds of products and these products have their different uses.”

“Makeup is not basically you trying to paint your face everyday, makeup sometimes could be things that could just help to enhance your beauty, not just for the women but also for men because Lumi Cosmetics has also produced lip balms, and also mascara applicators.”

According to her, “these things can actually be used by men as well and these things are skin-friendly and they enhance your features.”

Speaking on the brand she said, “What comes to mind when you hear Lumi Cosmetics Is illumination and illumination means glow, radiance and I think that is what the brand actually represents.

“And this brand Is here to stay because we do not have a lot of black-owned brands or should I say Nigerian brands who go this far to actually produce products that are black kkin-friendly, well-packaged.”