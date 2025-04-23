Lagos State Subsidised Public Transportation by N14.9bn in 6 Years

•60m passengers moved by transport system since inauguration •Marina-Mile-2 Blue Rail Line moved 2 million passengers

•Construction of Green Rail Line to kick-off 2025

Segun James





Lagos State Government said the state-owned transport system moved over 60 million passengers in six years, and revealed that the state had subsidised public transport fare by N14.9 billion within the same period.

The government said the Marina-Mile-2 Blue Rail line had, since inception, transported more than two million passengers.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, made the disclosures at the 2025 press briefing on the scorecard of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration in the last one year, held in Alausa, Ikeja.

Lagos Bus Service Limited (LBSL) was established by the state government to save commuters’ time and money and enhance socioeconomic development of the state.

Osiyemi said, “LBSL has moved a total of 60,882,000 passengers from May 2019 till February 2025. LBSL currently moves over 42,266 passengers daily with an average of 1,000 bus trips per day.

“LBSL average fare for February was N542.66 while informal public transport fare was N1,097.73.

“Since inception, the LBSL average fare has been N261.67 cheaper than the average fares in Lagos. LBSL has implicitly subsidised fares for the Lagosians transported to an estimated sum of N14.9 billion.”

The commissioner further explained, “LBSL Driving School produced an additional 144 drivers to make a total of 3,537 certified high-capacity bus drivers as of 18th March 2025.”

He added, “Public transport is safer than private cars in terms of accident rates and severity. Public transport enhances the overall safety and security of passengers. Public transport moves more people with fewer vehicles.”

Osiyemi also said public transportation “reduces congestion – public transport reduces traffic congestion and travel time”.

He stated that public transport saved energy, as one bus could replace up to 40 cars, and had less fuel consumption, and reduced emission up to 95 per cent.

LBSL was established to provide a modern, safe, secure, convenient and reliable bus transportation system that integrates with other modes of public transport within the state to deliver a socially inclusive service that is affordable and accessible to all.

The appointed State Bus Operator responsible for upholding standards set by the regulator, Lagos Area Metropolitan Transport Authority (LAMATA), serves as the benchmark to other operators.

On the electric light rail mass transit with regard to blue line ridership, the commissioner explained that the first phase had five stations and 13 kilometres of track: Marina to Mile 2.

Osiyemi explained, “The five stations already operational are Marina, National Theatre, Iganmu, Alaba, Mile 2

“The first phase has already commenced full commercial passenger operation and has transported more than two million passengers to date.

“The full line is set to be 27 kilometres: Marina to Okokomaiko. Construction of phase 2 from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko started in December 2023.

“Expected to carry 500,000 passengers a day, the Lagos State Government has acquired additional three brand new rolling stock.”

The red line project is a 37-kilometre rail route from Marina, via Iddo, to Agbado along the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Right of Way (RoW), run via Oyingbo, Yaba, Mushin, Oshodi, Ikeja, Agege, Iju and Agbado, with overpass at Yaba, Oyingbo, Mushin, Ikeja.

Speaking on the project, Osiyemi said, “Phase1 (Oyingbo to Agbado): construction and operation of railway systems from Oyingbo to Agbado, sharing the track of NRC standard gauge from Ebute Metta to Agbado (27Km).

“Phase 1 already commenced full commercial passenger operations. Phase 2 (Oyingbo to National Theatre) – contract for the construction of civil work awarded to CCECC on February 29, 2024. The state government has also acquired of additional rolling stock.”

On the upcoming rail projects, the commissioner added that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the proposed Green Line had been signed with China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) to develop the Line Metro Project to further expand the state’s public transportation network.

Osiyemi disclosed, “The construction of the green line project is expected to kick off later this year, 2025.”

The Green Line is a 68-kilometre rail project that will run from Marina to Lekki Free Zone Purple Line Metro Project.

The commissioner stated, “Preliminary discussions has commenced on the 57-kilometre Purple Line that will traverse from Redemption Camp on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to Ojo connecting Volkswagen on Lagos Badagry Expressway.”