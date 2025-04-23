JMG Affirms Commitment to Continually Innovate, Marks World Creativity Day

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Group General Manager of JMG Limited, Mr. Rabi Jammal, has stated that the company recognised the importance of creativity and innovation in its giant stride in the delivery of products and services of high standard.

Jammal made this statement as the JMG marked this year’s World Creativity and Innovation Day (WCID), with the them “Step Out and Innovate.”

The WCID is a globally recognised event that creates awareness about the importance of creativity and innovation in all aspects of human development, and in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He affirmed that the company constantly innovates in its offerings in power generation, electrical infrastructures, vertical transportation, cooling systems, solar energy (including Lithion and Livfast inverters) and air compressors, from power to plug, considering its leading position in the electro-mechanical solutions sector.

He said that JMG takes into consideration that creativity and innovation add value to the provision of solutions that leads to increased productivity, the reason the company is considered the market leader in its spheres of operation.

“With a strong portfolio that includes advanced energy products such as hybrid inverters, grid-tied and off-grid inverters, coupled with high efficiency solar panels, JMG continues to push boundaries.

“Even more exciting innovations are on the way, including a new line of gas-powered generators, an increasingly in-demand solution; all backed by a team of skilled engineers and industry professionals,” Jammal said.