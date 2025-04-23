  • Wednesday, 23rd April, 2025

Interior Minister Orders Investigation into Alleged Extortion by NSCDC Officers

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has ordered an immediate investigation into allegations of extortion involving officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The officers, according to a viral post, allegedly extorted N5.2 million from a group of young men traveling from Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State to Akure, Ondo State.

The minister, in a statement by his spokesman, Babatunde Alao, noted that any officer found guilty will face the full weight of the law.  He said: “We will not tolerate any form of misconduct from our security agencies.

“We are building a paramilitary that is disciplined, professional and serves Nigeria and Nigerians with all sense of dignity and patriotism.

“On this case, we will see that justice is upheld and ensure that security personnel serve with forthrightness.”

