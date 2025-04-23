House Presents N18m Cheque to Victims of Enugu Tanker Explosion

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The House of Representatives on Tuesday, presented a cheque of M18 million to the Enugu State Government as support for victims of the January 25 petrol tanker explosion at Ugwu Onyeama along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, which claimed several lives.

The Speaker, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, described the incident as a huge loss not only to the government and people of Enugu State but to the nation as a whole.

Abass, in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the House, Hon. Akin Rotimi, said the gesture was in line with the tradition of the House to ensure that governments and citizens across Nigeria are not left alone in times of tragedy.

The Speaker was represented by Hon. Nnolim Nnaji-led Enugu State Caucus in the House, which included Hon. Martins Oke, Hon. Dennis Agbo, Hon. Mark Obetta, Hon. Anayo Onwuegbu, and Hon. Chimaobi Atu.

Abbas commended Governor Peter Mbah for his sterling leadership and his prompt efforts to comfort the bereaved and support the injured.

He noted: “On behalf of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, we commiserate with the Government and people of Enugu State over the tanker incident at Ugwu Onyeama. We acknowledge that you have done a lot to support both the injured and those who lost their loved ones.

“So, this is a cheque for N18 million to assist the state to further ameliorate their losses and challenges occasioned by the incident. The Speaker sends his heartfelt condolences, once again. And you can continue to count on the support of the Speaker and the House.”

In his response, Mbah expressed appreciation to Abbas and the Enugu Caucus for their compassion and support, assuring that the donation would be used for its intended purpose.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Enugu State, I express profound gratitude and deep appreciation for this wonderful gesture. I recall that when the Ugwu Onyeama incident occurred, taking the lives of several of our loved ones, the Speaker called and assured that he was with us in prayers.

“Today, he has also shown us that he is not only with us in prayers, but also materially. He has equally come to mourn with us. This cheque for N18 million will go a long way in cushioning the effect of the incident on those affected and their families.

“Rest assured that as a government, we will ensure that this gets to them in a transparent, accountable, and just manner,” Mbah added.