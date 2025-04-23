George Berates Defecting PDP Governors, Declares Their Intention as Disappointing

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has expressed disappointment following a THISDAY report that some PDP governors were planning to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He described the act as a betrayal of the platform that gave them political relevance.

George’s comments came in the wake of reports that three to four PDP governors were preparing to defect to the APC to support President Bola Tinubu’s second-term bid.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom had publicly declared support for President Bola Tinubu, while others, including Delta’s Sheriff Oborevwori, Enugu’s Peter Mbah, and Rivers’ suspended Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, were reportedly weighing their options without officially defecting yet.

Speaking during an interview with ARISE NEWS on Tuesday, George condemned what he called the “rudderless” actions of the governors, who were abandoning the very party that backed their rise to office.

“We are running a system here that is very despicable, very disheartening. A platform that gave you all the necessary tools, the opportunity to represent your constituency. Now, halfway into your tenure, you’re jumping ship? I’m very disappointed with these governors. Very disappointed,” he said.

George also recalled his experience under former President Yar’Adua, where he led a delegation to South Africa to mediate a political crisis and learned first-hand how differently political systems could function.

He pointed out that in South Africa, parties—not individuals—contest elections, giving true meaning to party supremacy.

According to him, “That is why, there, when you say the party is supreme, the party is supreme.”

George questioned the integrity of governors who campaigned under the PDP vision and programmes, only to consider switching allegiance mid-term.

His words: “The electorate in their states supported them because of the programmes of the party. Now you want to go back? What is it that they (the APC) has presented?” he queried, highlighting the lack of structure within the ruling party.’’