FG Pledges to Integrate Biosafety Innovations into Nigeria’s Healthcare System

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The federal government has said it will ensure proper integration of advancements in biotechnology into the country’s healthcare services.

It said it would prioritise adoption of robust biosafety frameworks that will build public trust and pave the way for the ethical and impactful deployment of biotechnological innovations.

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, who spoke at the Sensitisation Workshop on Biotechnology and Biosafety, held yesterday in Abuja, said biotechnology was a cornerstone of innovation, offering ground-breaking solutions in healthcare, agriculture, and environmental sustainability.

Salako said, “From developing life-saving therapies to enhancing crop resilience, its potential to address pressing global challenges is unparalleled.

“In healthcare, biotechnology opens doors to innovative diagnostics, new therapeutics, precision medicine, regenerative medicine, immunotherapy and preventive measures especially production of vaccines using DNA recombinant technology.

“By integrating these advancements into our healthcare system, we can tackle endemic diseases, improve maternal and child health, and enhance the quality of life for all Nigerians.

“Biotechnology is also important in addressing the challenges of nutritional deficiencies, especially among our children. As the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, I am committed to fostering an ecosystem where biotechnological innovation thrives under stringent safety and ethical standards.”

The minister also addressed the misconceptions surrounding Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs), especially the claim that it caused cancer or other health issues, saying there are no peer reviewed scientific evidence to back the claim.

He stated that over the past three decades, more than 2,000 rigorous studies had confirmed that GMO foods were as safe as conventional foods.

He also said the consensus among leading scientific bodies – including the US National Academy of Sciences, the Union of German Academies of Science and Humanities, and 275 independent global science organisations – was clear that it was safe.

“The overwhelming evidence currently at our disposal is to the effect that GMOs pose no unique health risks. In fact, some GM foods offer superior health benefits,” he said.

Salako assured that the ministry will work closely with stakeholders to craft policies that would balance innovation with public safety and environmental stewardship.

He stated, “Today, we must foster open, transparent dialogue among researchers, industry leaders, policymakers, and communities.

“This collaboration ensures that biotechnology aligns with societal values and addresses Nigeria’s unique needs, particularly in achieving food security and public health excellence.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda emphasises the role of science in national development.

“In line with this vision, we are embracing modern technologies, including genetic modification, to transform agriculture and position Nigeria as Africa’s ‘Blue Zone’ – a beacon of longevity, productivity, and prosperity.”

Salako said the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare will continue to collaborate with NBRDA and similar agencies to use biotechnology to improve the arsenal of diagnostic and therapeutic products available to Nigerians.