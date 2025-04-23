  • Wednesday, 23rd April, 2025

Breaking: Delta Governor Oborevwori Dumps PDP, Joins APC

Breaking | 2 hours ago

Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Oborevwori was elected in 2023 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party. His defection signals a strategic political realignment ahead of the 2027 general election.

The announcement of his defection came after a high-level closed-door meeting held at the Government House in Asaba on Wednesday.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, confirmed the governor’s defection.

His defection was said to have come after “wide consultations with political stakeholders and in the interest of Delta’s long-term development.”

More details later….

