Be Circumspect with National Issues, Clergy Tells Politicians, Religious Leaders

. Lauds Fubara for remodeling Okrika Grammar School

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Okrika, Enoch Atuboyedia, has called on leaders, both religious and the political class to be circumspect and walk carefully, noting that “the days are evil.”

Atuboyedia, who was reacting to recent developments in the country, and Rivers State in particular, gave the charge while speaking with journalists at a Pre-Synod briefing in Port Harcourt.

He disclosed that the first Session of the 8th Synod of the Diocese would hold from May 1 to 5, this year, at the Okrika West Archdeaconry.

Speaking on the theme of the synod titled: “Walking Circumspective,” the clergyman noted that people need to be cautious about the things happening around them especially in Nigeria so as not to fall deep into difficult times.

He also highlighted some of the achievements of the church in the outgoing synod year especially in the areas of evangelism and welfarism.

He said: “We have looked at the society and we have looked at the times we find ourselves. You find out that many of us are careless about what is going on. It is our burden to call all of us back to Christ and to make sure that we know what we are doing and we know where we are going because the days are evil. Politically, economically and otherwise and even religiously, the days are evil and there is need for us to become circumspect.”

Considering the economic hardship ravaging the nation and the church, Atuboyedia said his Diocese has been very sensitive to the plight of her members by carrying out youth, women and men empowerments to boost their standards of living.

He stated that the Diocese has earlier last year trained about 1,600 youths on various skills while 36 men and women were empowered with fishing gears and other aids to support their trade.

“As a diocese, we don’t just carryout verbal or scriptural evangelism, we also carryout welfare package evangelism just to mention a few.”

“There are things we are doing and already, there are 15 youths on scholarship and their fees are being paid by the Diocese and just as I said earlier, there are empowerment packages for our youths and in this year’s August there will be another one. So we are not negligent in that area too,” he added.

Atuboyedia further expressed the church’s gratitude to the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara for remodeling and rebuilding the Okrika Grammar School which is under the control of the church.

“One of the things we have achieved in the past Synod year is the remodeling and rebuilding of Okrika Grammar School and its inauguration by Governor Siminalayi Fubara. As a church, we thank him and we are grateful unto him and we pray that the good Lord will bless him and also restore him fully,” he said.