St. Gregory’s College Old Boys Elect New Executive Leadership

The St. Gregory’s College Old Boys Association (SGCOBA) held its highly anticipated elections for new executive officers at the school’s South West Ikoyi campus, drawing a dynamic and diverse mix of alumni, both senior and junior, from across generations.

The election was conducted with remarkable transparency and order, under the vigilant supervision of Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Mr. Akin Ajayi.

According to a statement, esteemed members of the association, including a member of the Board of Trustees, Steve Bamidele Omojafor, and former General Secretary of SGCOBA, Mr. Abiola Sapo, played crucial roles in ensuring the fair and smooth execution of the electoral process. Mr. Francis Oluwole Kudayah was elected as the new president, while Fred Ijewere and retired AIG Tunji Alapini were elected first vice president and second vice president in that order.

Others elected members are: Jude Ezeobi (Legal Advisor); Anthony Akpala (General Secretary); Edozie Olunwa (Assistant General Secretary); Moses Nwanze (Membership Secretary); Rotimi Williams (Financial Secretary); Mr Kayode Situ (Treasurer); Ayodele Adewale (Publicity Secretary); Fouad Gafar (Social Secretary); Mike Adande (Ex-officio); Remi Awuneba (Ex-officio); Olabamibo Akindahunsi (Ex-officio); Ganiyu Johnson (Ex-officio); Prince Bimbo Olashore (Ex-officio);Ben Grant (Archivist) and Francis Danmola (Auditor).

In his acceptance speech, Kudayah emphasised a mission of reconciliation, inclusivity, and dynamic leadership. He stressed that the event was not merely the conclusion of an election but the beginning of a new era of collective renewal.

He said: “This is more than an election result; this is a call to rebuild, reconcile, and renew. The challenges we have faced have only strengthened our resolve. Our focus will be on unity, increasing engagement across generations, and implementing reforms that will serve both our local and Diaspora members.”

The president also made a heartfelt appeal to the younger members of the association, ensuring them that their voices would not be ignored. “You are the future, and your involvement is essential to our present and our path forward,” he assured members.

He equally pledged a review of the association’s constitution to ensure it better accommodates both local and international members.