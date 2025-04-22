Presidency Partners Media to Boost Agricultural Reporting, Food Security

James Emejo in Abuja

The Presidential Food Systems Coordinating Unit (PFSCU), an initiative under the direct supervision of President Bola Tinubu, has moved to strengthen agricultural reporting and boost the food security agenda of the federal government.

This came as Unit convened a strategic dialogue with leading media houses and agricultural journalists to introduce the Unit’s mandate and explore collaborative approaches to strengthen agricultural reporting, among others.

Technical Assistant to the President (Office of the Vice President) on Agriculture and Coordinator of the PFSCU, Ms. Marion Moon, reaffirmed the Unit’s commitment to transforming Nigeria’s food systems through evidence-based strategies.

She said, “While our perspectives may differ, we are united by one undeniable truth: Nigeria must achieve food security. The media is our indispensable partner in communicating this national imperative.”

The engagement underscored the media’s vital role in shaping public discourse, raising policy awareness, and driving accountability in the nation’s quest for food security.

During the session, media representatives identified persistent challenges in accessing accurate agricultural data, emphasising how fragmented information sources often hinder quality reporting.

There was a unanimous call for the establishment of a credible, centralised data platform to support robust journalism.

Participants were unanimous that “As agricultural reporters, we need reliable data to inform the public and hold stakeholders accountable. A unified data platform would revolutionize how we cover Nigeria’s food security journey.”

The dialogue yielded concrete proposals to elevate agricultural journalism, including regular training programmes for journalists on food systems reporting; improved access to government agricultural initiatives and subject-matter experts; formation of a joint PFSCU-media working group and quarterly stakeholder engagement forums.

However, the PFSCU committed to institutionalising these partnerships, recognising the media as a critical ally in achieving the administration’s food security and agricultural transformation goals.

PFSCU was established in June 2024, as a high-level initiative anchored in the presidency and designed as an incubation and fast-track mechanism under the Renewed Hope Alagenda.

Guided by a multi-stakeholder steering committee, the Unit works to identify and resolve systemic bottlenecks while providing targeted support to Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) across all three tiers of government, as well as other key stakeholders.

Its core mandate is to accelerate the implementation of priority initiatives that deliver tangible results in food security, agricultural industrialization, and sustainable economic growth.