Nigerian Journalist Sets New Guinness World Record with 72-hour Interview

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





Nigerian journalist, Livinus Victor has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest interviewing marathon, clocking an astonishing 72 hours and 30 minutes of non-stop conversations in Abuja.

The previous record, held by Clara Kronborg, stood at 55 hours and 24 seconds.

The marathon interview session, held at the Harrow Park Golf Club, Abuja, began at exactly 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, April 17, 2025, and ended triumphantly at 3:44 p.m. on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

The event with the theme, “Nigeria Our Strength,” was more than just an attempt to break a record. It was a bold statement on the importance of press freedom in strengthening democracy.

Months of preparation preceded the marathon. Livinus undertook mental and physical training, combining meditation, resilience-building routines, and a strict nutritional plan to condition his body and mind for the challenge.

Throughout the event, a medical team monitored his vitals, ensuring he remained hydrated and alert with nutrient-rich meals and strategic rest breaks.

With each question and answer, Livinus sought to celebrate storytelling, amplify unheard voices, and underscore the resilience of journalists working under immense pressure.

He said: “This isn’t just about endurance,” Livinus remarked during a press briefing. “It’s about showing the world how vital a free press is to democracy. Journalists face censorship and threats, yet we keep going. This marathon is for them.”

Livinus interviewed over 100 individuals throughout the record-breaking session, including politicians, captains of industry, entertainers, musicians, fellow journalists, and everyday Nigerians.

Their stories – varied, heartfelt, and compelling – formed the backbone of the event’s emotional strength.

Livinus has long believed in the power of storytelling as a tool for accountability and change.

The previous record-holder, Kronborg, had set her milestone in Marbella, Spain, from March 8 to 10, 2024.

But Livinus was determined to push further, exceeding her time by more than 17 hours. He initially planned for 72 hours but powered through over 75 hours of interviews, driven by purpose and passion.

He added: “I interviewed over 100 people including politicians, captains of industry, entertainers, actors, musicians, journalists, and people from all walks of life,” he later revealed. The initial plan was 72 hours, but I did it for over 75.”

“When journalists are free, people are better informed, and our democracy thrives,” he emphasized.

His success goes beyond the stopwatch and certificates – it serves as a clarion call to defend press freedom and uphold the rights of journalists everywhere.

The achievement drew admiration and support from many quarters. The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council was prominently present, cheering him on every step of the way.

NUJ Chairperson, Grace Ike called the effort “a bold and inspiring act that shows journalism’s power to drive change.