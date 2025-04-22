Lagos Revives Afro-Brazilian Heritage, as Fanti Carnival Returns in Grand Style

Bennett Oghifo





Lagos Island came alive on Easter Sunday as the iconic Fanti Carnival made its much-anticipated return, rekindling the vibrant Afro-Brazilian heritage that has long been a cornerstone of the city’s cultural identity.

Held at the historic Remembrance Arcade, the magnificent parade drew crowds of residents, tourists, cultural troupes, and community leaders – all united in celebrating a tradition steeped in rhythm, pride, and ancestral legacy.

This year’s edition, themed “Heritage and Unity,” shows the cultural preservation and community cohesion in Lagos State.

The event was made possible through the support of the Lagos State Government, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and the Brazilian Descendants Association of Lagos Island, to rejuvenate the historical narratives of the Afro-Brazilian returnees.

The governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, who attended the event alongside his wife, Dr. (Mrs.) Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, and his wife, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to community-led cultural events that drive economic activity and foster social harmony.

He described the event as “a celebration of who we are – a people bound by history and strengthened by diversity.”

The Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, stated that the carnival’s revival is a triumph of identity and resilience.

“The Fanti Carnival is more than a festival – it is a living memory of our Afro-Brazilian roots and a showcase of the cultural richness that defines us as Lagosians. The Ministry remains committed to initiatives that strengthen social ties, promote tourism, and keep our heritage alive.”

Rooted in the 19th-century customs of Afro-Brazilian returnees – freed slaves who brought back samba rhythms, flamboyant costumes, and carnival traditions from Brazil – the Lagos Fanti Carnival had once been a major fixture on the Island’s cultural calendar before slipping into dormancy. Its vibrant revival marks a significant milestone in preserving Lagos’ multicultural legacy.

The lively procession kicked off from Remembrance Arcade, through Old Defence Road, TBS Arena, J. Randle Road, Onikan Roundabout, Military Street, and Catholic Mission Street with parade of colours, music, and dance.

There were performances by Afro-Brazilian descendants adorned in glittering regalia, expressing their stories through dance and music that captured the themes of resilience, migration, and cultural fusion.

With the renewed support of the Lagos State Government, the Fanti Carnival is set to reclaim its place as a key cultural event, not just as a celebration, but as a reminder that culture is a living, breathing force for unity, education, and sustainable development.