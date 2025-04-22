LAGOS AND REGULATED ON-STREET PARKING

Regulated street parking will create order, contends ADEBISI ADELABU

Without a doubt, Lagos remains Nigeria’s most vibrant commercial and industrial hub. A dynamic city where the streets tell the tale of rapid growth and urbanization, Lagos exudes amazing energy and vibrancy.

However, one persistent issue continues to disrupt the flow of life in Lagos -parking. Plagued with already overcrowded streets, indiscriminate parking further complicates the congestion, continually hindering the city’s mobility.

As one of Africa’s key economic and entertainment hubs, Lagos daily witness a steady rise in population, putting continual pressure on its infrastructure and intensifying traffic on its streets. Among many challenges the city faces, indiscriminate parking stands out as a major concern.

Over time, the streets of Lagos have become chaotic parking lots, contributing to severe traffic jams, environmental degradation, and economic setbacks.

It has become evident that without proper regulation streets will continue to function as makeshift parking spaces. This is where the introduction of regulated on-street parking could make a transformative difference, easing congestion and improving the city’s overall functionality.

Non-government actors are already profiting from the disfunctional parking system by offering ‘illegal’ parking spaces, turning what should be major access routes for pedestrians and vehicles into unregulated parking lots. This complicates the problems already caused by heavy urban migration, which is straining existing infrastructure. These unregulated parking activities not only cause inconvenience but also expose the city to needless risks.

Sadly, some homeowners are adding to the problem by not providing sufficient parking spaces for their tenants, thereby turning roads into makeshift parking areas.

It is important to stress that the problem of parking is common to major cities of the world, especially where rapid population growth is overstretching available infrastructure. On-street parking is commonly adopted in these cities, either as a strategy to mitigate parking challenges or as an integral part of development plans to preemptively address parking issues caused by rapid urbanization.

For example, cities such as San Francisco, Seattle, London, Singapore, Tokyo, Barcelona, and Denver, implement dynamic parking pricing and smart technologies to manage demand, optimize space usage, and reduce congestion.

The cost of congestion in major cities worldwide is estimated to be in trillions of dollars annually, and Lagos is no exception. According to a 2020 report by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, traffic congestion in the state costs the economy approximately ₦1 trillion annually in lost productivity, fuel wastage, and environmental damage. A cursory look at the situation reveals that the unchecked use of public spaces as parking lots and indiscriminate parking contribute significantly to the congestion.

Indiscriminate street parking, particularly in Lagos – especially on major roads – often leads to double-parking, encroachment on walkways, and obstruction of pedestrian paths. While this may be manageable in some parts of the state, the impact is notably severe in the Central Business Districts (CBDs). In these areas, traffic bottlenecks are frequent, particularly during rush hours, leading to prolonged commute times, missed business opportunities, and wasted fuel.

The environmental impact is also considerable. Traffic congestion results in increased carbon emissions, as vehicles remain idle in gridlocks – many of which are caused by parking issues. In Lagos, where vehicular emissions are a major contributor to air pollution, which remains an urgent environmental concern. The introduction of regulated on-street parking could help mitigate these issues by reducing congestion and promoting smoother traffic flow.

So, how can the introduction of regulated On-Street Parking help in mitigating the issue?

Cities like New York, London, Tokyo, and Singapore have implemented this system to address their respective parking crises. They have shown that regulation leads to improved traffic flow, more organized streets, and a better environment for businesses and residents. Lagos, as a rapidly growing urban center, can draw valuable lessons from these global cities to better manage its own parking challenges.

Some might argue that introducing regulated on-street parking is simply another ploy by the government to generate revenue. However, this perception overlooks the primary purpose of such regulations, which is to create order where there is currently none. It’s not just about making money; it’s about maximizing urban public spaces to address parking shortages and improving the quality of life for Lagosians.

An attempt to regulate on-street parking is a bold step toward bringing order to the streets, ensuring that parking is only done in designated spaces. This will allow both pedestrians and vehicles to access the roads without hindrance. Importantly, the scheme will also help curb the excesses of non-state actors who profit from the chaos, such as blocking driveways or leaving vehicles in dangerous positions. Ultimately, it will make the streets safer for everyone.

This renewed effort by the Lagos state government, through the Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA), aims to introduce state-of-the-art technology to manage parking on the streets of Lagos and make parking hassle-free through the implementation of the Lagos State Parking Policy. This will ensure that parking is done only on approved roads with proper lane markings, as well as the installation of instructional signage to manage parking more efficiently. This technological upgrade will help monitor and control parking spaces more effectively, leading to a reduction in the chaos that currently plagues our streets.

Cities like Paris, Berlin, and Hong Kong, where parking spaces are scarce and traffic is heavy, have adopted comparable strategies. These cities understand that regulating parking isn’t just about reducing congestion but also improving the overall urban experience.

Lagos, as a bustling metropolis, faces challenges similar to those of other global cities, particularly in managing limited public space. By adopting a regulated on-street parking system, Lagos can ensure that its infrastructure, at least to some extent, keeps pace with the city’s growth, enhancing the overall livability and functionality of the city.

The economic impact of introducing a regulated on-street parking system in Lagos cannot be overemphasized. It will have a significant positive impact on Lagos’ economy. It will inadvertently reduce the time wasted searching for parking, leading to increased productivity for both individuals and businesses.

Studies from cities around the world suggest that better parking management directly boosts the local economy by increasing productivity, enhancing the business environment, and improving public spaces. Additionally, businesses will benefit from improved foot traffic as a result of better-managed streets.

No doubt, the time has come for all stakeholders in Lagos—residents, business owners, investors, and government agencies—to rally behind the regulated on-street parking initiative. Lagos is on the brink of transformation, with the implementation of a regulated on-street parking system playing a pivotal role in shaping its future.

Let’s seize this opportunity to turn our streets from chaotic parking lots into well-organized spaces that enhance our urban experience, improve our economy, and pave the way for a more sustainable Lagos. With the Lagos State Parking Policy set to revolutionize the way we manage public spaces, we must work together to create a more organized and prosperous Lagos.

Private investors are urged to partner with the government in building state-of-the-art, multi-level parking facilities. By aligning with global best practices, private investors will contribute to the city’s infrastructure while capitalizing on the growing demand for organized parking spaces.

· Adelabu is the General Manager, Lagos State Parking Authority, Ikeja