Keyamo Debunks Unfounded Reports on 80-year Concession of Enugu Int Airport

Chinedu Eze in Lagos and Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has dismissed reports that the federal government has concluded plans to concession Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu for a period of 80 years, stating these reports/stories are utterly baseless and untrue.

He noted that whilst it is true that the federal government is considering proposals for the concession of five major airports, which is a proactive measure to ensure these vital facilities meet and maintain international standards, given the increasing financial demands of their operations.

These five major airports are the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa and the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

His words: “Many of our airports are presently running at a loss, so they have to be subsidised each month by the federal government.”

The minister stressed the initiative to concession the airports started from previous administrations, as the former Minister of Aviation under the Buhari administration, Hadi Sirika, continued to promise Nigerians that these major airports would be concessioned until the last breath of that administration.

Keyamo, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Tunde Moshood, said: “At this stage, prospective concessionaires have indeed submitted various proposals, including different durations for the concession.

“It is important to emphasise that the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has not established any fixed duration.”

“All submitted proposals are currently undergoing thorough evaluation that will eventually be reviewed by the ICRC before it is presented to the minister for conveyance to FEC for approval.”

The statement further read: “We can confirm that this review process has not been concluded. However, for the sake of transparency, the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, directed some months ago, that the aviation labour unions be included as part of the negotiating teams.

“Therefore, we must state unequivocally that the information suggesting a predetermined concession duration is false, unfounded, and intended to cause unwarranted disaffection and mistrust in this process by those with entrenched interests.

“Please be assured that the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development is committed to a transparent process that adheres strictly to due process.

“With his training and track record, the minister will not allow anything untoward to happen under his watch.

“He has so far run the ministry in a transparent manner and will not fall into the same mistake of the past. We will ensure that all decisions are made in the best interest of the nation and the aviation sector.”