IGP Orders Withdrawal of Riot Policemen From Unauthorized Nigerians

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has said that directives has already been issued concerning the withdrawal of Police Mobile Force (PMF) personnel from unauthorised deployments.

He also stated that it is the duty of all Police Mobile Force Squadron Commanders to enforce this directive without delay, adding that a firm but gradual withdrawal from non-core assignments is underway.

Egbetokun, who gave the directive Tuesday during the IGP Conference with Police Mobile Force Squadron Commanders at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, also noted that concurrently, squadron sizes will be reviewed and reduced to ensure operational effectiveness and agility.

The IGP regretted that the foundational mandate has, over time, been severely compromised, stressing that a significant number of PMF personnel are currently deployed as escorts, guards or aides to private individuals and VIPs.

He further stated that effective immediately, all PMF Squadrons are directed to maintain at least one fully equipped, combat-ready unit on standby at all times.

These units, he said, must be prepared to support their respective state commands in any situation requiring urgent tactical intervention.

According to him, “Additionally, each squadron will be required to send one unit for training every quarter. These sessions will go beyond operational proficiency, placing strong emphasis on ethics, professionalism and the principles of responsible policing.

“From this moment, PMF Commanders will be held vicariously responsible for the conduct of their personnel. You are expected to lead proactively through regular lectures, inspections and localised training programmes that reinforce discipline, respect for human rights and operational excellence.

“We must all rise to this challenge and take collective ownership of the task of restoring the lost prestige of the Police Mobile Force. The PMF must once again emerge as the elite tactical unit it was intended to be—disciplined, professional, and always ready to defend the nation. Their continued deployment alongside the military in the North-east, North-west, and other strategic areas will now be further supported by the newly established Special Intervention Squad (SIS).”

He said that the PMF was established as the strike arm of the Nigeria Police Force, an elite tactical unit created to respond rapidly and decisively to riots, emergencies and internal crises.

He stated that historically, it served as the ultimate resource during moments of unrest, providing critical support to state commands during high-risk operations.

“While we understand the pressures driving this demand, we must not lose sight of our principal responsibilities. The diversion of tactical assets weakens our capacity where they are most needed. Even more concerning is the persistent misconduct by a few individuals, despite repeated efforts by the leadership to enforce professionalism on such assignments. These unacceptable behaviours have not only discredited the Force but have unfairly overshadowed the honourable service of countless officers. This must come to an end.

“Let me be unequivocal: moving forward, indiscipline and misconduct within the PMF will no longer be tolerated. Today marks the beginning of a new era—one defined by accountability, discipline and a recommitment to our founding values,” Egbetokun stated.

He therefore said that against the backdrop of escalating and coordinated attacks on security personnel—whether from separatist elements in the South-east, bandits in the North-central and North-west, or terrorist groups in the North-east — the urgency for a united, cohesive front cannot be overstated.

Stressing that security is a shared responsibility, the IGP said that their success depends on deepening trust, respect and cooperation with all sister security agencies.