Government, Sports, Business Leaders to Convene on Abuja for 2025 ‘Sports Meet Nigeria’ Conference

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Key industrial, sports, business professionals, government officials, marketers, broadcasters, media and PR experts and administrators will gather for the inaugural Sports Meet Nigeria Conference at Cubana Hotel Jabi, Abuja on April 26 for 2025.

The high-impact gathering will feature panel discussions, keynote presentations, networking sessions and deal-making opportunities aimed at unlocking the commercial and developmental potential of sports in Nigeria.

The event is at the instance of a sports business advisor, FIFA Player’s and Match Agent, and boxing promoter and matchmaker, and Chief Executive Officer, CEO ESEM-Group, Akeola Lukumanu Ayinde.

Also, a book entitled “Beyond the Game- Unveiling The Potential of Sports in Nigeria”,would be launched at the occasion.

Ayinde described “Beyond the Game” as more than a book, but a call to action.

“Nigeria’s sports industry holds immense potential, but we must shift from mere participation to strategic investment and structured growth. “Sports Meet Nigeria” is where ideas meet action, where stakeholders across sectors will converge to shape the future of sports as a tool for economic and social transformation,” he said.

The book explores the untapped opportunities within Nigeria’s sports ecosystem.

The Event Director, “Sports Meet Nigeria”, Ms. Halima Imam, said the conference is a first-of-its-kind platform where sports professionals and industry leaders from other sectors will engage in solutions-driven conversations.

“We are creating a space for meaningful partnerships that will drive innovation, investment, and sustainable development in Nigerian sports,” she said.

The Creative Director, Sports “Meet Nigeria”, Musa Sunusi Ahmad, remarked that: “The creative and business sides of sports must work hand-in-hand to elevate Nigeria’s global sports standing. Sports Meet Nigeria will blend insightful discourse with engaging experiences, ensuring participants leave inspired and equipped to make a difference.”