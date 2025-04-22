Gombe Gov Mourns Victims of Billiri Easter Procession Tragedy, Calls for Calm

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe





Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has expressed deep sorrow and concern over the tragic incident that occurred during an Easter procession in Billiri, in the state, which resulted in the loss of five lives and injuries to many others.

The unfortunate incident reportedly occurred on Monday when a trailer truck transporting grains from Adamawa State to Gombe suffered brake failure and lost control, veering into a group of Christian faithful who were participating in a religious procession to mark the Easter celebration.

Reacting to the tragedy, Governor Inuwa Yahaya described the incident as heartbreaking and regrettable.

His words: “This is a dark and painful moment for the families affected and for all of us as a people.

“On behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and pray for the swift and full recovery of those currently receiving treatment.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Christian community in Billiri and beyond, as well as with all those affected by this terrible tragedy.

“As a government, we are committed to ensuring that the victims receive the best possible medical care”.

Meanwhile, Governor Inuwa Yahaya has directed the relevant authorities to immediately investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident and vowed that those found culpable would face the full weight of the law.

“We will ensure that those responsible are held accountable, and decisive action will be taken against anyone found wanting in this incident,” the governor stated.

“The safety and well-being of our citizens remain our top priority. While we mourn, I call on all residents of Billiri and the entire state to remain calm and law-abiding. We must resist the temptation to allow grief and anger to lead us into actions that could further endanger lives or disrupt the peace we have worked so hard to build.

“The security agencies have been directed to maintain law and order, and to engage with community leaders to promote peace and mutual understanding at this critical time”.

The governor noted that Gombe State is renowned for its harmony and spirit of tolerance, expressing confidence that, as a people, “we will overcome this tragedy through compassion, understanding, and a sense of unity.”