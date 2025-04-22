First Lady Canvasses Love, Unity for National Development

•Fetes Christian youth at State House

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has admonished Christians to always show love to their neighbours, and avoid the inclination to judge others based on religion or region. Mrs. Tinubu stated this on Monday while hosting the Youth Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) to Easter Brunch at State House.

The first lady said she was encouraged by the visit and show of love by the youths.

She pointed out that it took sacrificial love and compassion to change the world.

Mrs. Tinubu called on the Nigerian youth to be at the forefront of efforts to promote gender equity, pointing out that there is room for women, who are willing, to thrive in the country.

Earlier, National Chairman of YOWICAN, Belusochukwu Enwerem, expressed the appreciation of the association to the first lady for her interventions.

Enwerem said the group was ready to run with Mrs. Tinubu’s vision and that of President Bola Tinubu for peace and development by sustaining engagement with their Muslim counterparts to foster religious harmony in the country.

To further demonstrate the support of the association to her Renewed Hope Initiative, Enwerem announced the launch of Renewed Hope Neighbour2Neighbour Movement, and decorated the first lady as the Grand Patron.

That was the second Easter homage by YOWICAN to Mrs Tinubu and, like the first, it afforded members of the association the opportunity to share Easter felicitations, as well as dine and wine with their grand patron.

Mrs Tinubu thereafter announced the donation of seven 14-seater CNG powered buses to aid the evangelical work of YOWICAN across the country.