FG Collects N6.5bn Mining Fees, Registers 118 Buying Centres

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The federal government collected about N6,957,826,200billion mining fees and registered 118 new private mineral buying centres in the first quarter of this year.

Giving the details at the second Annual Mining Conference organised by Businessday newspaper in Abuja, weekend, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, said the revenues reflected the outcome of the Ministry’s efforts to raise awareness and attract investors.

The mining fees collected by licensing parastatal Mining Cadastral Office, MCO, came from 955 applications for title grants.

Six hundred and fifty-one were for exploration, 270 for small-scale mining, 49 for Quarrying, and 24 for reconnaissance permits. The Minister approved 867 applications, including 512 exploration licenses, 295 small-scale mining leases, 60 Quarry leases, and 5 mining leases.

The revenues were from paying various fees, including annual service fees, application processing fees, and renewal of titles.

MCO has also stepped up conflict resolution to reduce petitions arising from overlap and litigation over ownership.

Alake disclosed that the Ministry had recorded a lot of progress in plans to set up the Nigerian Solid Minerals Corporation to make its structure a veritable special-purpose vehicle that would catapult Nigeria into the league of global mining players.

Speaking on the theme, “Building A Resilient Mining Sector,” Alake said the corporation would be globally competitive and rooted in Nigerian expertise and capital.

“We are finalising its structure in partnership with the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI). Nigerians will have the opportunity to invest through a public offer, with 25% equity reserved for citizens, 25% for the government, and 50% for the private sector,” he stated.

He scored the ministry high on revenue generation, citing how it surpassed the 2024 projected revenue of N11 billion by N27 billion to N38 billion.

Highlighting the impact of international engagements, Alake revealed that the French government had committed to equip the laboratory of the Nigeria Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) and train young geologists abroad in modern mining technologies on the heels of the MOU signed by President Bola Tinubu and French President, Emmanuel Macron.

“The Government of Western Australia recently approved the regular training of Nigerian mining professionals, and the first batch of trainees are billed to depart next month. British and Saudi Arabian investors are coming together to invest across the mineral value chain, and just few days ago, we signed an MOU on capacity building in the geology field with South Africa,” Dr Alake added.

