Enugu Seals Landmark Investment Deal with Lion Business Park

… We guarantee your business, hurry and invest, Mbah urges diasporans

The Enugu State Government and the Lion Business Park Limited have sealed an investment deal with the signing of Novation Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop a world-class industrial and commercial hub within the Enugu Industrial Park Free Trade Zone.

This was even as the state governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to guaranteeing businesses through the provisions of infrastructure and enabling environment for ease of doing business, urging diaspora investors to turn their capital into Enugu State for a high return on investment, RoI.

Signing the MOU alongside top management of Lion Business Park Ltd in Enugu on Tuesday, the firm’s chairman, Dr. Okechukwu Mbonu, commended the governor for his visionary leadership, developmental strides and achievements the administration had recorded within a short period in office.

Highlighting the objective of the deal, Mbonu stressed that the company was poised to develop industrial and commercial hub that would catalyze trade, industry, economic growth and create jobs for the youth population.

“This strategic collaboration aligns with Your Excellency’s visionary economic agenda to grow the GDP of Enugu State from $4.4 billion to $30 billion (US Dollars) for the overall benefit of the people of Enugu State and Nigeria as a whole.

“It is therefore, a watershed moment with this renewed partnership between Lion Business Park and Enugu State Government. It is indeed a case of a promise made and fulfilled and I have no doubt that you will continue to fulfill your promises to the people of Enugu State,” the chairman added.

Mbonu, who expressed optimism about the investment, said the project would leverage on the incentives associated with businesses in a Free Trade Zone to attract foreign direct investments, promote human capital, innovation and technology development to create jobs.

Calling on the business community, private sector leaders and global investors to maximize the perfect opportunities the park presented to them to be part of the economic revolution, Mbonu added that the project had immense benefits that spurred beyond the state, the South East zone to Nigeria at large.

Speaking, Governor Mbah reiterated the administration’s economic blueprint, which is to grow the economy and make the state the number one destination for investors in the country, saying the promise to inspire exponential growth could only be possible with investment deals such as the one executed with the Lion Business Park.

“The Enugu State Government has committed to increase their stake in this going concern by providing all the necessary infrastructure that is required in order for this business park to be fully functional. We see the business park as food that is ready. Because if we are to start the process of building a business park, we know what it will take. Procuring your licenses; getting the free trade license, getting the dry port license because we have an inland port also at the Lion Business Park,” he noted.

While harping that the location of the park was a product of strategy, innovation and due diligence conducted by a team of economic experts in the administration, the governor said, “The business park is strategically located. It is three hours from Onne Sea Port in Rivers State, less than two hours to Asaba in Delta State, and less than 25 minutes to Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu. We couldn’t ask for a business park at a better location”.

He assured that the administration would continue to make the state attractive to investors to set up their industries by providing the right incentives such as electricity, paved roads, and other infrastructure.

While appreciating host communities in the state for their support, the governor enjoined them to continue to cooperate with investors.