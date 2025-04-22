Bauchi Governor Mourns Death of Four Workers of Gubi Water Treatment Plant

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has expressed deep sadness over the tragic death of four workers of the Gubi Water Treatment Plant, who were said to have been carrying out official duties.

The governor’s condolences were conveyed in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado, and made it available to journalists in Bauchi yesterday.

According to the statement, “It is with deep sadness that His Excellency, Governor Bala Mohammed, on behalf of the government and the good people of Bauchi State, extends heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the four dedicated staff of the Bauchi State Urban Water and Sewerage Corporation who tragically lost their lives during routine maintenance work at the Gubi Farm Water Treatment Plant.

“This devastating incident has cast a shadow over the entire state, as we mourn the loss of these hardworking and committed public servants who died in the line of duty while contributing to the essential task of ensuring water supply for our people.

“Their sacrifices and services will never be forgotten, and their legacy will continue to inspire all those working tirelessly to build a better Bauchi State.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their immediate families during this time of grief. We pray that the Almighty grants them the strength to bear this great loss and comforts their hearts with His divine mercy.

“We urge all public institutions and workers across the state to place safety as a top priority during official duties to prevent future occurrences of such painful incidents

“The state government has already directed a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and will take all necessary steps to support the bereaved families and enhance workplace safety across all departments.

“May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace in Jannatul Firdaus and may their families find solace in the prayers and solidarity of an entire state that mourns with them.”