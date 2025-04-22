Bamidele: Transforming Representation and Leadership in Ekiti Central

Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, is steadily redefining the essence of political representation, with a blend of legislative expertise and grassroots impact, both within the legislative chambers of the Senate and across the five local government areas of his constituency. Raheem Akingbolu reports.

Fifteen years ago, when Michael Opeyemi Bamidele first stepped onto the political stage in Ekiti State and announced his intention to represent Ekiti Central FederalConstituency 1, critics labeled him an outsider—“Ekiti abroad”—who would exploit the system and disappear. Their skepticism stemmed from his well-known track record of public service in Lagos, where he had spent a decade serving in various roles.

Since 2011, Bamidele has proven his dedication to Ekiti’s progress through a series of meaningful interventions. Early in his first term, he quickly became a key figure at the National Assembly, known for his thoughtful and well-informed contributions. Ironically, the same Lagos experience that initially raised doubts turned out to be an asset, equipping him to offer Ekiti a strong voice at the center. For years, particularly between 1999 and 2011, many in the Ekiti elite worried that the state wasn’t fielding its most capable representatives—especially when compared to states like Adamawa, which produced figures such as Jubril Aminu, Iya Abubakar, and Jonathan Zwingina.

Unshaken by doubts, Bamidele—popularly known as MOB—pressed on with resolve and a deep sense of his persuasive eloquence, he engaged his people, making a clear case that his mission was to come and serve, not to exploit. At a Senatorial District meeting in Aramoko Ekiti Civic Center in October 2010, he declared: “I am a true Ekiti son and proud of my roots. Born in Iyin-Ekiti and raised partly in Ilawe, my bonds with Ekiti run deep. I’m here to make a difference, not just in lives but in the broader development of our state.” Six months later, in April 2011, he was elected into the 7th National Assembly as the representative for Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 1.

Bamidele’s rise in national politics predates his current role as Senate Majority Leader. His grounding in law and extensive service in multiple governmental positions in Lagos shaped his ability to understand and manage the intricacies of legislative work with competence and foresight.

In 2023, Bamidele returned to the Senate just as his long-time political associate and former boss, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, became President. Observers familiar with their close relationship quickly anticipated that this marked a turning point for Ekiti’s political influence and development. That expectation gained traction with Bamidele’s elevation to Senate Leader—a position no Ekiti senator has ever held. His emergence shattered a 25-year ceiling; the highest-ranking officer from Ekiti before him was Senator Abiodun Olujimi, who served briefly as Senate Minority Leader between 2018 and 2019, following Senator Godswill Akpabio’s resignation.

There were key reasons behind Bamidele’s success. He is a ranking lawmaker, having secured election to the National Assembly thrice—a rare achievement in Ekiti, where re-election is uncommon. He also maintains a wide political network that extends beyond Ekiti, strengthened by his years of service in Lagos. Naturally, the President found in him a trusted ally to ensure smoother coordination between the executive and the legislature.

As Senate Majority Leader, Bamidele is reshaping expectations and performance within the Red Chamber. Over the past 22 months, he has proven his readiness for leadership. His role has gone beyond lending vocal support to the administration—he has actively backed legislative reforms designed to attract investment and spur job creation. Working closely with the Senate President, he has embraced a research-driven approach to evaluate outdated policies and advocate for reforms that encourage economic progress.

Bamidele leads through action, not speeches. His leadership style is strategic, focused on aligning the Senate’s efforts with broader goals of governance. He has played a key role in steering legislative backing for President Tinubu’s reform agenda, highlighting the importance of the Senate in turning policy into practical results for the Nigerian people.

Coming to Ekiti, the story is the same. The ranking Senator has not only redefined representation; he has collaborated effectively with the state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, to lift Ekiti and attract many developmental projects, including roads and a Federal University. In fact, many people are quick to declare that Bamidele’s biggest contribution to Ekiti has been his cooperation with Oyebanji to jointly bring the best out of the 28-year-old state.

The mood and atmosphere at the ancient town of Iyin, the Senator’s place of birth on March 27, 2025, captured the whole scenario. Few days before, news had gone round that the Senate Leader was coming to his base to inaugurate projects, receive awards at the Ekiti State University, and flag off his ‘Renewed Mega Empowerment’.

Unknown to him, the people of the senatorial district had gathered at the Ekiti State International Agro-Allied Cargo Airport to receive him. In a motorcade, the people escorted their beloved representative out of the airport to the Ado Ekiti township, where artisans, market men and women, drivers, and commercial motorcycle riders had assembled on the new Iyin road to usher him into the waiting hands of his kinsmen.

With over 100 banners of different inscriptions and scores of groups in various uniforms adoring Bamidele’s pictures, solidarity songs rented the air. On sighting the thousands of people waiting to receive him at Iyin, emotion gripped the celebrated Senator and he lost his voice. To say it was a joyous moment is like stating the obvious. Bamidele has done well to better the lots of his people and his people have no choice but to reciprocate in the same measure with a grand reception.

Organised by traditional rulers, community and religious leaders, students, artisans, hunters, and politicians from diverse backgrounds, the reception was a tribute to Bamidele’s achievements and impact since assuming the role of Senate Leader.

At the forefront of these achievements was the recent approval of a new Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences for the benefit of Iyin community, Ekiti Central Senatorial District, the State and the country at large. The occasion also witnessed the inauguration of modern markets built by the Senator for the service of his people at various towns in the five local governments that made up the Ekiti Central Senatorial district.

The occasion also provided an opportunity to reflect on his leadership qualities and commitment to community service. Oba Adeniyi Ajakaiye, the traditional ruler of Iyin-Ekiti, described Bamidele as a shining example of leadership rooted in love for one’s people. According to Oluyin, “Senator Bamidele was shaped by values of community, hard work, and empathy, including principles that have guided his life’s work. We, as a community that produced him, are glad to note that he has risen to national prominence not only as a politician but also as a servant-leader committed to improving the lives of the people,”

In Aramoko Ekiti where Alara’s Market was inaugurated the following day, the town’s monarch, Oba Adegoke Olu-Adeyemi commended the Senate Leader for his passion to impact his people. “Senator Bamidele has shown a good example and set a pace in quality representation. I urge all Ekiti politicians to borrow a leaf from him,” Oba Adeyemi said.

Perhaps the peak of the event was the conferment of honourary doctorate degrees on the Senate Leader alongside two other prominent Nigerians, Chairman Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), Dr Zacch Adedeji and Chairman, Bank of Industry, Dr Mansur Muhtar by the Ekiti State University. The awards which coincided with the 29th convocation ceremony of the University, turned out to be a moment of momentous accolade as Governor Oyebanji, the Visitor to the University led an array of prominent Nigerians, including the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio; his deputy, Senator Jibrin Barau, Chairman, Senate committee on Appropriations, Senator Adeola Solomon (Yayi); and other Senators and members of the House of Representatives to the convocation ground. To many dignitaries who gave goodwill messages at the event, including Akpabio, Bamidele’s emergence as Senate Leader is one of the best things to have happened in the current administration.

One week after, when everybody thought the Senator had given his best, at least for now, news went round again that Opeyemi would be launching his Mega Empowerment Program for Ekiti Central Senatorial District. Again, this turned out to be an unprecedented outing for the people of Ekiti Central. It marked a significant departure from conventional empowerment schemes by focusing on tangible areas of empowerment. It played up the place of skill acquisition in community development as participants were given essential tools and equipment that would make them wealth creators.

At the end, the beneficiaries received a diverse array of items, including vehicles as well as specialized equipment like tailoring machines, hairdryers, chest freezers, and makeup kits. Accorsding to the Senate Leader, the initiative was carefully thought out to equip individuals with the resources necessary to enhance their livelihoods and foster economic growth within the community. As at the last count, no fewer than 5,000 constituents across the five local government areas of the district benefited from the scheme. The items included one caterpillar tractor, 10 diesel engine tractors, 536 sewing machines, 303 chest freezers while 1,900 others received a grant of ₦100,000 each to boost their various businesses.

Other empowerment items include 1,000 mathematical sets, 10,000 school bags, 1,000 calculators and 40,000 notebooks for students in public schools within Ekiti Central. He also gave out 180 motorcycles, 165 tricycles and 20 mini buses to ease transportation within the senatorial district, in addition to 146 organic liquid fertilizers, 57 corn seeders and 10 engine tractors for farmers to boost food security in the state.

Looking back, it is easy to conclude that Senator Bamidele’s leadership qualities reflect a blend of strategic foresight, resilience, and a genuine commitment to public service. For people of Ekiti and Nigeria at large, the Senate Leader is indeed demonstrating selfless and pragmatic leadership.