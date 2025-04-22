  • Tuesday, 22nd April, 2025

Awoniyi in Action as Nottingham Forest Beat Spurs to Reclaim Third Spot

Featured | 1 hour ago

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Taiwo Awoniyi came on as a 76th minute substitute for Chris Wood last night  as Nottingham Forest defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 to reclaim the third spot on the English Premier League table.

The other Nigerian in Nottingham, Ola Aina, was not dressed as he has been sidelined by calf injury.

With this win in North London, Nottingham Forest’s dream of a Champions League spot is becoming getting brighter as the season winds to the home stretch.

For the hosts Spurs, their qualification for the UEFA Europa League  semi final did little to make difference as Forest as early as the opening 20 minutes were the dominant team and took the commanding lead of the clash with two goals.

Their opener came after Guglielmo Vicaro parried away a searing drive from Morgan Gibbs-White, with the resulting corner from Anthony Elanga being headed away. But Elliot Anderson’s long range shot deflected past wrong-footed Vicaro for the first goal in the fifth minute.

It was the same Anderson 10 minutes later who played a great ball over the line to Chris Wood who poked it beyond Vicaro in goal for the second goal. 

Before that second goal, the London team was saved the blushes as VAR ruled the goal scored earlier in the 10th minute by Wood as coming  from an offside position.

Brazilian Richarlison however scored a face-saving goal for Spurs two minutes to the regulation time.

