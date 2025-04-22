Agba Felicitates Stella Okotete on Her Birthday

A former House of Representatives and Obudu Local Council aspirant, Hon Martha Agba, has felicitated the Executive Director, Business Development of Nigeria Export Import Bank (NEXIM), Hon Stella Okotete, praising her work ethics and several initiatives that have empowered Nigerian girls and women.

In a statement on Sunday, Agba stated that her leadership had inspired countless individuals, while her legacy of service continues to shape the lives of those she has touched.

The statement reads in parts: “Today, I celebrate my boss and leader, a leader of vision and purpose who has mentored thousands of Nigerian women and girls.

“Congratulations to Hon. Stella Okotete on her birthday! As a dedicated team member and admirer, I, Hon. Martha Agba, celebrate her exceptional leadership, tireless work ethic, and unwavering commitment to empowering others.

“Hon. Okotete’s vision for a better Nigeria is evident in her work. She has been a driving force behind initiatives that promote economic growth, good governance, and social development. Her leadership has inspired countless individuals, and her legacy continues to shape the lives of those she has touched.

“Her work at NEXIM Bank has provided opportunities for entrepreneurs and small business owners to access finance and grow their enterprises. This initiative has had a significant impact on the lives of many Nigerians, enabling them to improve their economic circumstances and contribute to the country’s growth.

“Hon. Okotete’s commitment to promoting transparency and accountability in governance has earned her widespread recognition. She has been a vocal advocate for women’s empowerment and has worked tirelessly to create opportunities for women and girls to succeed.

“Her empowerment initiatives have had a lasting impact on the lives of many Nigerians. From providing support for entrepreneurs to advocating for social justice, Hon. Okotete’s work has inspired a new generation of leaders. Her legacy serves as a testament to the power of dedication and hard work.

“On this special day, I wish Hon. Stella Okotete good health, happiness, and continued success. May her birthday be filled with joy, love, and celebration. May her life continue to be a blessing to many, and may her legacy inspire future generations to serve with passion and dedication.”