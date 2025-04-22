  • Tuesday, 22nd April, 2025

Adeleke Condemns Burning of Ilesa High Court, Orders Probe, Seeks Extra Security

Featured | 2 hours ago

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has condemned the burning of Ilesa High Court 2 building by yet to be identified criminals, describing the arson as “an unjustifiable attack on the state judiciary”

The incident, which happened overnight led to the destruction of court sensitive documents and exhibits with the entire building largely burnt to the ground.

The state fire service was mobilised to the scene but the havoc was already over by the time of their arrival. Reports indicated that files relating to sensitive court cases were destroyed.

Adeleke, in a statement, directed thorough investigation into the incident as well as beefing up security across all court premises in the state.

“Thorough investigation must be conducted by the security agencies to apprehend the suspects and ensure they face the consequences of their actions. I further direct security agencies to beef up surveillance across the various court buildings.

“Additionally, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice is to join hands with the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure for the immediate rehabilitation of the burnt down building.” the statement noted.

The governor, who described the attack as a threat to democracy said the judiciary remained the stabilizer and critical arbiter of the democratic process, urging support rather than attack.

